‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Lamon Archey On Julie, Eli, And Valerie’s Secret

Days Of Our Lives fans recently met Valerie Grant’s (Vanessa Williams) son, Eli (Lamon Archey). He came to Salem and Valerie was surprised to learn that he knew that his real father was David, who died. As of right now, nobody in Salem knows the truth. However, that is about to change. Archey recently talked about Eli Grant, Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) discovering she has a biracial grandson, and how people react to Valerie’s secret.

NBC released a preview clip for next week. It reveals that secrets are going to come out, including Valerie telling Julie that Eli was David’s biological son. More details were released in the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest. Lamon Archey discussed his character, Eli Grant, and what happens between Valerie and Julie.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that Eli forces Valerie to make a choice. She either tells Julie the truth or he will. Finally, Valerie has to confess the truth to Julie and Eli is present. Lamon Archey explained what happens next to the soap opera magazine.

“Julie is a spitfire, so she doesn’t take the news well. After losing David, which was a troubled relationship for her, now she knows that David lost one, too. She is definitely hurt – and pissed off.”

After hearing the news, Julie slaps Valerie on Days Of Our Lives. Eli is shocked, but understands the reaction. Valerie Grant lied about the identity of Eli’s real father for his entire life. He only found out the truth because of his involvement with the FBI and doing some digging on his own. Until he came to Salem and learned that David died, Valerie had no clue that Eli was aware of the truth. Archey added that Julie and Eli are able to connect because of the deceit. They were both lied to about something big, so he sympathizes with Julie slapping Valerie.

So, how does Julie react to finding out she has another grandson, and that this one is biracial? Lamon Archey said that after slapping Valerie, Julie embraces Eli.

“He definitely wants to be accepted and loved by the new family.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Susan Seaforth Hayes discussed Julie and Eli’s storyline on DOOL. When asked why viewers are just finding out about Eli Grant, the actress explained what happened.

“Back in the 1970s, Days tried an interracial love story with Julie’s son, David, falling in love with an African-American girl named Valerie, but NBC got nervous, pulled the plug, and both characters went away for a while. Now we’re finding out that Valerie had David’s baby and she told no one. Not even Eli.”

At the time of that interview, Hayes revealed that there would be a lot of mistrust and anger directed towards Valerie. However, Julie and Eli will connect and have a bond. She is entranced by her new grandson and thinks of him as “quite the hero.” However, it was also teased that Eli won’t just be building a relationship with his new family. He will also be involved in some romantic storylines. The only question is who and will it cause any friction?

What do you think of what Lamon Archey and Susan Seaforth Hayes had to say about Julie and Eli’s storyline? Will Eli ever forgive Valerie for keeping his paternity a secret for so long? Will Valerie stay in Salem now that the secret is out and how will this affect her relationship with Abe Carver? Keep watching Days Of Our Lives to find out what happens next.

