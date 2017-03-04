Marvel: ‘Deadpool 2’ Rumors — David Harbour Of ‘Stranger Things’‬ Could Be Cable

Fans who saw the new Marvel Comics movie Logan this weekend were treated to a surprise teaser during the previews for Deadpool 2, a film that could be starring David Harbour (Chief Jim Hopper in Stranger Things on Netflix) alongside Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool’s super-villain nemesis Cable. Numerous actors have been rumored for the highly sought-after part in the X-Men Universe, ever since Reynolds (still in character) mentioned it during the Deadpool post-credits.

As reported by IGN, Harbour screen-tested for the role and is now considered a legitimate candidate to play Wade Wilson’s time-traveling enemy in Deadpool 2. An unnamed source says that David is being eyed for the role, although 20th Century Fox and Harbour’s representatives have not commented on the rumor.

Fans are anxious to see the Deadpool sequel, as the first film was a surprise success, both commercially and critically. The film received a 90 percent audience approval rating at Rotten Tomatoes (plus a score of 86 percent on the Tomatometer) and brought in more than $328 million at the box office. It gave producers the evidence they needed that R-rated superhero movies could be a wise investment, which is proving true again as Logan storms theaters this weekend.

Of course, David Harbour is not the first actor to have been rumored to play the mutant offspring of X-Men alumni Scott “Cyclops” Summers and Jean Grey. As reported previously by Inquisitr Pierce Brosnan was rumored to be playing Cable at one point, as were Liam Nieson and Kyle Chandler.

A lot of rumors have spread about who might play Domino in Deadpool 2, who will be portrayed as a woman. At one point, Ryan Reynolds’ wife Blake Lively was rumored to be one of the actresses considered for the role of Domino, but the timing of her pregnancy seems to have ruled her out.

As noted by Digital Spy, the $58 million budget meant that Deadpool was the most successful film in the X-Men franchise, despite not featuring any of the mainstream characters like Wolverine, Cyclops, or Professor Xavier. Even so, not everyone involved in the making of the first film will be returning for the second, including director Tim Miller. He’s been replaced by director David Leitch, who is best known for his work on John Wick. It has yet to be confirmed with certainty whether TJ Miller will return as Weasel or Morena Baccarin will return as Vanessa Carlysle.

The sequel to Deadpool — tentatively just titled Deadpool 2 — is currently in production by Marvel Entertainment and 20th Century Fox and is scheduled to be released in 2018. As the teaser noted prior to Logan, the Deadpool sequel is coming to theaters, just “not soon enough.”

