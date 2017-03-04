Tony Romo Trade Rumors: Cowboys, Redskins, & 49ers Trade, Kirk Cousins Included?

Those Tony Romo trade rumors just won’t stop and the latest may be one of the most intriguing yet. After weeks of speculation that Romo would head to one of the NFL franchises with potential in the playoffs, now there are talks he might head to a team less suited for him. The most recent rumors have been jumpstarted by Ian Rappaport of NFL Network and not only involve Romo’s current team but two others in a three-team deal. Could the Dallas Cowboys, Washington Redskins, and San Franciso 49ers be working on a deal involving Tony Romo, Kirk Cousins, and draft picks?

Right now, Dallas is still employing two top-notch quarterbacks. It’s a situation that’s weighing heavily on the team, but seems like it will be soon over. In a recent Star-Telegram report, Dallas Cowboys great Roger Staubach spoke about the situation with the team and the outlook for the future.

Staubach mentioned how the team is looking good moving forward, but will need to resolve the quarterback situation in order to get things headed in the right direction.

“I know it’s a tough situation for Tony. I’m still a big Tony Romo fan. Tony is a great player, great person, but with Dak (Prescott) around, it really was amazing. He’s a leader. He’s a heck of a football player. So we can’t have two really great quarterbacks at the same time. I think that it all gets straightened out and Dallas will have a really good year this year.”

In a recent report from Bleacher Report, it’s mentioned that Rappaport has gone on record as saying the 49ers and Redskins are in talks to make a deal for Kirk Cousins. Rappaport also said that the Redskins were talking about a deal involving Romo coming to play for them with Dallas getting draft picks in their part of the exchange. Details of what all is involved in these talks, or if they truly are happening, are all still a bit sketchy.

As #Redskins & #49ers discuss a potential deal for QB Kirk Cousins in the near future, I’m told they may include the #Cowboys (Romo) as well — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 3, 2017

Clarence Hill, Jr. of the Star-Telegram, recently tweeted that Cowboys’ management hasn’t received any word from the Washington Redskins about any big deal involving Romo.

High ranking Cowboys official says they have not been contacted regarding a three-way deal with that have Tony Romo ending up in Washington. — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) March 3, 2017

The Tony Romo trade rumors have been going on for months now, ever since Romo was sidelined and rookie quarterback Dak Prescott took over for the team. Dallas ended up becoming the No. 1 seed in the NFC due to their top record over the course of the season, thanks to Prescott, and fellow rookie Ezekiel Elliott, among other contributors. Once it became obvious that the team had a new quarterback to lead the way, speculation started to get heavier as to what would become of Tony Romo.

For a while, possible Romo trade rumors had the veteran QB heading to a franchise in desperate need of a new leader on the field. Teams mentioned included the Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears, New York Jets, and even the San Franciso 49ers. More recent rumors have focused on Romo simply being released by the team. That way the longtime quarterback can basically choose exactly where he wants to play.

Some sports analysts have speculated that Romo would opt for a team that has a good offensive-minded coach, decent weapons on offense, and has the best chance at a playoff run. These teams would include the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, or Kansas City Chiefs. The Denver Broncos only sort of fit that equation, but were also a possibility.

The latest rumors seem focused on a team that originally didn’t appear to be a top spot for Romo. The San Francisco 49ers appear to be more interested in Kirk Cousins than Romo in the latest speculation. However, Romo would end up replacing Cousins for a Washington Redskins team that hadn’t been mentioned too much as one of his potential landing spots, until now. The team could work in his favor, though.

The Redskins were the third-best squad in the league in total offense, averaging 403.4 yards per game with 297.4 yards per game of passing averaged. Receiver Pierre Garcon ranked No. 18 in the league in total receiving yards with 1,041, while teammate DeSean Jackson was just a few spots below him, having racked up 1,005 on the season. That would give Romo several targets down the field.

Unfortunately, the team’s glaring weakness most for the 2016 NFL season was their lack of a good running game, which is something that would help take the pressure off Romo at times. The team is also considered to have an “above average” offensive line.

Washington finished 8-7-1 last season, missing the playoffs while conference rivals New York and Dallas both got into the postseason. Adding Romo to the Redskins could certainly take them to the next level. However, it would be ironic for Dallas to be part of a deal that sends their longtime star QB over to a team they compete against in the NFC East.

Stephen Jones and Jason Garrett commented on Tony Romo's status with the team at the 2017 #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/BJ3DAyFRIr — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) March 2, 2017

The deal would seem to benefit all parties involved, though, as it would also help the Cowboys to get another draft pick to help improve their roster for next season. As of right now, the team has the No. 28 selection. The 49ers have the No. 2 pick while Washington has No. 17 in this April’s NFL draft.

In an interesting sidenote, Star-Telegram’s Hill suggested in another tweet that quite possibly these new trade rumors involving the Cowboys, 49ers, and Redskins could cause either Houston or Denver to make something happen and trade for Romo instead of waiting for him to get released. If that’s the case and it happens, it could be perceived as well played by Jerry Jones and Dallas.

[Featured Image by Tom Pennington/Getty Images]