Will Jana Duggar Ever Find Love? What Joy-Anna’s Engagement Means For Her Sister

Joy-Anna Duggar and her boyfriend of four months Austin Forsyth announced on Thursday that they are engaged!

The couple have known each other for 15 years, first meeting at the Duggars’ church when Austin’s family moved to Arkansas. While their short engagement may seem shocking to the viewers, the couple seem very serious about each other. Also, the conservative version of dating practiced by the Duggars — “courting” — limits physical contact to side hugs and bans kissing before marriage, according to People.

Recently, the couple has faced some media challenges, with Hollywood Life reporting in January that she had a brief pregnancy scare. Now for a family that is so conservative, this obviously had a negative ripple effect, resulting in the couple informing her parents of their concerns. While she was not pregnant, in the end, it means that the anonymous source who first dished on their below-board habits was indeed right.

“‘Jim Bob and Michelle can preach all they want about their children’s chastity,’ a source told the magazine. ‘She [Joy-Anna] and Austin went way past hand-holding stage a long time ago – and it led to them getting the fright of their young lives.'”

However, the couple are now engaged! There is even talk of the wedding being planned for a close date.

In the midst of the happiness for Joy’s and Austin’s families, some are looking at another member of the Duggar family. Jana Duggar, the oldest of the Duggar girls, is set to once again be a bridesmaid for a younger sister. The 27-year-old has looked on while Jill, Jessa, and Jinger have all gotten married — not to mention her older brother, Josh, to his wife Anna.

Many fans, while excited for Joy and Austin, still fear that it may be hard on Jana.

In February, the Inquisitr reported that Jana’s chances of dating — or rather, “courting” — had gotten better with Jinger’s wedding and Joy-Anna’s announcement of her relationship with Austin. But some question if that is really the case.

“With her 19-year-old sister Joy-Anna now courting Austin Forsyth, Jana’s singledom is getting highlighted more than ever.”

According to the article, Jana is often taken out by Michelle Dugger either to favorite eatery spots or to get a pedicure. Why? As a thank you for all of the work that Jana puts into the house and the family.

“The 27-year-old Duggar is often seen chaperoning her much younger siblings, fixing things around the house, baking up a storm for holiday season, and decorating the house.”

Jana Duggar Puts Family, Not Courting, First As Jinger, Joy, Jill And Jessa Make News

Her commitment to the housework has gotten to the point that people are concerned that Jana is never given enough of a chance to get out and, potentially, meet someone. The Hollywood Gossip said that there are whispers of Jim Bob and Michelle having pressured their daughter about courting over the last few months. If that is true, then her constant commitment to the housework may be causing a problem.

The Counting On parents have, according to the news source, done “nothing” to contest the rumors. Also, Jana has been making frequent appearances on the family’s social media pages recently. This begs the question: is this an effort to put her out there?

Only an hour and a half left until the new season of Counting On!

