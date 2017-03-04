‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Will Chabby Break Up? Dario Reveals Crush On Abby

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of March 6 are in and it is not looking good for Chad and Abby as another party provides possible complications for the popular DOOL couple.

Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Abigail Deveraux (Marci Miller) are just about start rekindling their old flame and here we are, seeing another potential threat to the highly-watched love story of the DOOL couple popularly known as “Chabby.”

The romance train on “Chabby” was just about to launch in January after Chad finally decides to want Abby after being so ambivalent about his estranged wife’s return, per Days Of Our Lives spoilers from TV Fanatic.

While it was a bit too quick of a change as cited by the outlet, it was something most fans of the daytime drama had been hoping for all along. Unfortunately, the road to forever is far from sweet as one more person other than Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) may become a hindrance to their happily ever after.

Apparently, Dario (Jordi Vilasuso) is fighting an inner battle with himself as he discovers his true feelings for Abby. According to Days Of Our Lives spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry, Dario has been fantasizing about a passionate kiss with Abigail but realizes how crazy the thought was considering that she is a married woman.

#DOOL Week of Mar 6: As they work on a project together, Dario continues to fall hard for Abigail. pic.twitter.com/pQjlZBhO5L — Laura H (@pmekame) March 3, 2017

Despite his apparent decision to layoff of the married woman and just remain friends, Dario still finds himself daydreaming about her which is not helping the situation. To make matters worse, Abby and Dario are set to team-up for an upcoming project.

According to the Days Of Our Lives spoilers, Abby won’t suspect that something is up with Dario in the beginning since her only focus is to rebuild her marriage with Chad. Of course, as the show goes on more clues point to rocky waters as more people get involved in their love life.

Upon her return to Salem after being “lost” for years, Abby finds herself in a fragile state to the point that she suffers a panic attack. Just as she was about to cave in, Dario helps her regain her emotional strength and even encourages her to rebuild her relationship with Chad.

But spoilers for this week reveal more exciting twists as Dario regrets pushing Abby closer towards her husband when he realizes he has feelings for her. He fantasizes about kissing Abby—about wanting her lips and more.

To top it all off, it appears as though Dario and Abby will be sharing a sexy dance together though it remains uncertain whether this scenario is part of the duo’s upcoming project or if this is yet another fantasy inside Dario’s head.

Furthermore, Days Of Our Lives spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry explain that Abby won’t be oblivious about the matter for long as clues point to her realizing what really is happening inside Dario’s head. But while the two may conjure growing sexual tension, the outlet explained that there is still a big chance that Abby will rebuff Dario’s crush and emphasize her devotion to Chad.

As she cuts the budding affection, there is also a chance that Gabi might get in the way again with Chad the same way she did in DOOL episodes in January. If Chad gives in to Gabi and Abby gets hurt, Dario stands a chance at becoming her shoulder to cry on if not her knight in shining armor.

Despite this, “Chabby” fans are still in for good news as Days Of Our Lives spoilers indicate a better man-and-wife situation coming after the storm passes.

What did you think of these spoilers? Sound off your thoughts via the comments section below.

[Featured Image by NBC]