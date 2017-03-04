Honey Boo Boo Says She Doesn’t Want To Lose Weight, Happy How She Is

Mama June Shannon may have lost weight and be done to a size four and looking sexy, but that doesn’t mean that her daughter Honey Boo Boo wants to do the same. It turns out that Alana doesn’t actually want to lose weight. Us Magazine shared the details about how Honey Boo Boo told a doctor that she likes herself just the way that she is right now.

Honey Boo Boo reveals how Mama June hid her shocking weight loss from the public https://t.co/fX3nAqhSyV pic.twitter.com/Oy7y5vLrln — People Magazine (@people) February 25, 2017

Honey Boo Boo doesn’t want to eat better with her mom and is very confident in the way that she looks right now. In the preview for the show tonight, Mama June says “It’s been four days since my weight-loss surgery, and today’s my checkup with Dr. Feiz to see if I can head back to Georgia.” The doctor is really happy and says, “Once these heal, you’re going to have essentially no scars whatsoever. I’m very happy with the results of that.” Honey Boo Boo will even tell her mom that she is going to look sexy in the bikini she plans to buy her soon.

Honey Boo Boo Was Called "Obese" And Given A Food Intervention On "The Doctors" #MamaJune pic.twitter.com/j1Dc8UhoPF — Donna Shaw (@HeartShaw) February 25, 2017

While talking to the doctor, he is going to tell Honey Boo Boo that she also needs to change her diet, but she isn’t feeling it at all. She says, “Like, I have no idea what this man’s talking about. Mama’s on this diet, but I’m not, boo boo. I like my curves. … I mean, seriously, this dude is really crazy.” The doctor really wants the entire family to stay away from fatty and fried foods, but Honey Boo Boo says she isn’t jumping on any train unless it has cheeseburgers. So far, it doesn’t look like they have convinced her to try and lose the weight either. She is happy with herself just the way she is and doesn’t want to work to look different.

Hollywood Life shared that Honey Boo Boo was told by the show The Doctors that she needed to lose weight, but she never did it. They figured out that Honey Boo Boo was addicted to fried food and doesn’t have a healthy diet at all. She told the cameras, “I love a lot of stuff deep-fried. I love deep-fried Oreos.”

Dr. Travis Stork checked their fridge and wasn’t happy at all. He said, “I didn’t see anything in that fridge that’s either going to improve Alana’s weight or decrease inflammation in her body. And, I’m going to be honest, you need to take some responsibility here … I want to see a bit of a light bulb, where you say, ‘Maybe I can do better, maybe even a heck of a lot better.'” He really wanted Honey Boo Boo to work on her diet, but she didn’t do it and doesn’t want to now either.

Travis also explained that it is not Honey Boo Boo’s meds making her gain weight and it is the food that she eats instead. Her mom tried to say that it was the medicine she takes, but he reveals that is not the case. Maybe they can still find a way to convince Honey Boo Boo that she needs to take some weight off.

[Featured Image By Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for WE tv]