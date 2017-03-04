‘Cash Me Ousside’ Danielle Bregoli To Be Reality TV Personality, How Bow Dah?

If the infamous words “cash me ousside, how bow dah,” are starting to get on your nerves you may want to buckle in as there is a very real possibility Danielle Bregoli could become the next reality television personality. How bow dah?

TMZ learned Danielle Bregoli – better known as the “cash me ousside” girl – has made plans to meet in Hollywood this past week in order to speak with the producers of a number of different reality television shows. According to Bregoli’s managers she has been contacted by seven different production companies who are interested in putting the “cash me ousside” girl on television. Danielle’s managers set up meetings with the producers.

Four of the seven production companies are interested in creating a reality television show focusing on Danielle and her mother. The other three production companies are interested in having Danielle star in a scripted television series. TMZ dug a little deeper and was able to learn that these offers from production companies were not about her having a guest spot on someone else’s show. These are offers to turn Danielle Bregoli into a reality television personality or a scripted series on television.

The “cash me ousside” girl has also been getting a lot of what TMZ describes as somewhat creepy offers as well. These include getting paid large sums of money to make appearances at places a pre-teen shouldn’t even be. For example, she was recently offered big bucks to make an appearance at a bar. The only problem is you had to be 21 to get in.

TMZ claims there is a very real chance Danielle and her mother are going to move to Hollywood and a reality television show could become a real thing. Apparently, Bregoli’s mother thinks her daughter is just getting into too much trouble living in Florida and hopes that moving to Hollywood and pursing a career as a television personality could change that.

What is the trouble her mother is talking about?

Just this past weekend the “cash me ousside” girl got in trouble when she and a few of her friends got in a fight while at the Kavasutra Kava Bar. Per WPTV, Danielle and her friends were offering to take selfies with people who passed by for $10. Someone started yelling at Bregoli and a fight broke out shortly afterwards. As those who have been following the “cash me ousside” girl closely know, it was only a month ago that Danielle and her mother got in a fight at LAX and ended up getting banned from ever using that airline company again.

Could moving to Hollywood and becoming a reality television personality turn things around for the “cash me ousside” girl or is moving to Hollywood just going to give her a new place to find trouble?

How do you feel knowing the infamous words infamous words “cash me ousside, how bow dah,” could be what inspires the next reality television show or some other scripted series? What are your thoughts on Danielle Bregoli becoming a television personality? Do you agree with her mother that moving to Hollywood may stop her daughter from getting in so much trouble? How do you feel about the level of attention Danielle Bregoli is getting after her appearance on the Dr. Phil Show? Share your thoughts on this with us in the comment’s section found down below.

[Featured Image by Danielle Bregoli/Instagram]