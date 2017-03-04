‘Deadpool 2’ Teaser Trailer Premieres During Screenings Of ‘Logan’

Anticipation for Deadpool 2 kicked into high gear as the teaser trailer for the film debuted before screenings of the new Wolverine film Logan.

The teaser, which leaked online in various outlets before Fox Studios took most of the links down, managed to provide plenty for people to ponder as they await the 2018 sequel.

Perhaps as a reminder that Deadpool is a superhero unlike any other, the teaser opens with a nude Wade Wilson cursing as he struggles to put on his uniform. Wilson is inside of an old-school phone booth with the words “Nathan Summers Coming Soon” cryptically scrawled on the outside. He appears on a vacant street in front of a theater with Logan on the marquee. Outside on the street, there is graffiti and, oddly enough, ‘Firefly’ posters strategically placed on the buildings (more on that later).

As Wade fusses with his Deadpool garb, the audience can hear a man in distress pleading for help. Eventually, Deadpool manages to pull it together in time to begin a slow-motion running sequence that dramatically takes place to the familiar theme of Superman. The music abruptly stops as Deadpool realizes he was too late to save the person in distress who is lying dead on a pile of garbage and groceries.

https://twitter.com/sjnews/status/837812523361415168

An exhausted and apologetic Deadpool collapses on top of the deceased man and lets out a string of expletives. To add insult to injury, Deadpool then begins eating the dead guy’s Cherry Garcia ice cream. He also mentions rather unhelpfully to the guy who clearly can’t hear him that he probably would still be among the living if Logan was there because he only wears jeans and a tank top.

THERE WAS A DEADPOOL TRAILER BEFORE LOGAN ANFNAJFNNAGNSNFJSBXN pic.twitter.com/X3OC6MeIz9 — ????Kylie???? (@cyberprima) March 4, 2017

The irreverent teaser, which was reportedly helmed by the film’s Director David Leitch, pokes fun at Deadpool’s subversive role in the Marvel universe as the humorous anti-hero. The first film in the Deadpool series, which was an unexpected global hit taking in over $780 million dollars worldwide, became the top grossing R-rated comic book adaptation in history. If the NSFW content of the teaser trailer is any indication, fans can expect more adult content in the sequel.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the Deadpool 2 teaser debuted during screenings of Logan considering the connections between the two stories. As Inquisitr reported, both X-23, who is featured prominently in Logan, and Nathan Summers (aka Cable) are linked by Mr. Sinister. There has been speculation that the Mr. Sinister connection could be explored either in the Deadpool 2 release or in a 2019 X-Force film release from Fox.

With the leak of the teaser for Deadpool 2, nonstop analyzing of every tiny aspect of the clip has begun. Most of the speculation has been about who will be playing Cable in the sequel. As a central figure in the mythology of X-Force and X-Men, the casting of Cable has caused delays with production on the film and has led to endless rumors about the upcoming film.

As MovieWeb showed, there is some speculation that Firefly’s Nathan Fillion might be starring in Deadpool 2, which would explain the random posters at the beginning of the trailer. However, a more plausible explanation may be that actress Morena Baccarin is featured in both Firefly and Deadpool so the posters were just an easter egg to excite the both fandoms in equal measure.

The conjecture about Fillion possibly being in Deadpool 2 comes after several high-profile actor’s names have been tossed about including Pierce Brosnan, Kyle Chandler, Michael Shannon, and most recently Stranger Things star David Harbour.

With a tentative release date of March 2018, it is expected that the final casting should be announced at any moment with filming scheduled to begin sometime this summer.

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]