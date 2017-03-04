Trump Calls Out Senators Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer On Twitter Over Russians

It seems that amb-nesia is catching, as it isn’t just Jeff Sessions that may or may not know the Russian ambassador or Vladimir Putin, as a photo has surfaced of Nancy Pelosi and the Russian ambassador, and another of Chuck Schumer and Vladimir Putin. But instead of letting the press handle this, Donald Trump is tweeting that Pelosi and Schumer are hypocrites in a manner than even supporters think is un-presidential. Trump says he is “demanding” an investigation into two of the top Dems in Congress, but an online Twitter poll concluded that 63% of participants think that Trump is throwing around accusation to deflect from his own relationship with the Russians.

While people in American government having clandestine relationships with Russians is serious business, on a less serious, and more amusing side, a company is selling candles on Etsy that smell like world leaders, says the Inquisitr. The Trump candle, complete with tuft of orange hair on the lip, is said to smell like steak and suntan lotion, while the Putin candle has notes of pine, earth and smoke billowing from the cities of your enemies. “It is a manly fragrance, designed to evoke the essence of Vladimir Putin and eliminate the smell of political dissidents from your home.”

Trump slams Pelosi, Schumer as Russia meeting pics emerge gotta be as ruthless as the left now! https://t.co/3DC1CStXWT — Brooklyn4Trump2 (@Brooklyn4Trump2) March 4, 2017

The finger pointing over relationships with Putin and other Russian leaders is going on across the aisle at this point, after Attorney General Jeff Sessions was accused of having a secret relationship with the Russian ambassador he did not disclose at his confirmation hearing. But now, President Donald Trump is spending a lot of time on Twitter, calling out Nancy Pelosi for knowing the Russian ambassador also, and Chuck Schumer, for being photographed with Vladimir Putin in 2003. But others are saying that Trump protests a bit too much, as according to CBS News, James Comey of the FBI is helping Trump cover up his own personal correspondence with Putin and other Russians.

Now Chuck Schumer’s office is responding by saying that the photo of himself and Vladimir Putin having donuts was a photo-op, nearly fifteen years ago, and it was with a group, when Putin made a public visit to New York City in 2003. Nancy Pelosi’s Deputy Communications Director, Caroline Behringer, issued an official statement about the photo of her at a table with the Russian ambassador, which was a bit sketchier, and relied a lot more on semantics.

“Leader Pelosi’s answer to the question today was clearly about private, one-on-one meetings, which she has never had with Ambassador Kislyak. The Ambassador was incidental to the 2010 meeting between then-Russian President Medvedev and then-Speaker Pelosi. Clearly, one needs to remind that Attorney General Sessions lied under oath about a secret meeting amidst Russia’s hacking of our election, which he also didn’t disclose in a written questionnaire.”

Nancy Pelosi followed up personally on Twitter, and if one reads between the lines, Pelosi is calling Trump an amateur.

“.@realDonaldTrump doesn’t know difference between official mtg photographed by press & closed secret mtg his AG lied about under oath.”

Both Pelosi and Schumer say they welcome further investigation into their relationships, and ask Trump to do the same.

Krispy Kreme-lin: Trump and Schumer trade tweets over Putin doughnut photo https://t.co/pQAKzMzox6 — Winsome Martin (@compro_tax) March 4, 2017

The Blaze wondered about how much time President Trump spends trolling top Democrats of Twitter, and quotes Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer who both say they will answer questions about any connection to Russian leadership under oath, and in front of the press, something Trump is reluctant to do. In defense of Chuck Schumer, the photos of him with Vladimir Putin, dating back to 2003, was available to anyone on Getty Images and AP.

Nancy Pelosi stands by her statement that unlike Jeff Sessions, she was never alone with the Russian ambassador.

But many people are wondering where the sudden mad tweets about Pelosi and Schumer are coming from, and if they are in response to accusations that the FBI’s James Comey is trying to cover up a connection between Trump and the Russians by refusing to disclose print information, says Paste Magazine.

Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee is probing this very topic, and today, had a sit down with Comey that is leaving him wanting more, and promising not to give up until he gets it.

“I would say at this point we know less than a fraction of what the FBI knows…I appreciate we had a long briefing and testimony from the director today, but in order for us to do our investigation in a thorough and credible way, we’re gonna need the FBI to fully cooperate, to be willing to tell us the length and breadth of any counterintelligence investigations they are conducting. At this point, the director was not willing to do that.”

Comey is also being criticized because he is not being forthcoming with documents which would tell the American people things they need to know about Donald Trump, but he was more than eager during the election to open an investigation into Hillary Clinton at a critical time in the election cycle that painted Clinton in a negative light.

“From old photo to right-wing meme to Trump’s twitter: The journey of one Schumer/Putin pic – The Washington Post” https://t.co/R3GVwF1WBa — ツキ (@FAtype100R) March 4, 2017

There is no doubt that this is not the end of the back and forth between Pelosi, Schumer, and Trump.

Do you think Nancy Pelosi had secret meetings with the Russians? Do you think Comey is hiding Russian dealings on behalf of Trump?

[Featured Image by Stephen Chernin/Getty Images]