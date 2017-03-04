OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5 Rumors: IP68, 5.7-Inch QHD AMOLED Display And A Ceramic Body

While much of the spotlight in the mobile market this year is directed at the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Apple iPhone 8, a number of other flagships such as the BlackBerry KEYone and the HTC 11 are expected to steal some of the two smartphone giants’ thunder. Among these handsets, however, none could give the Galaxy S8 and the iPhone 8 as much of a challenge than the market’s resident flagship killer, the upcoming OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5.

OnePlus has been very tight-lipped about the development of the upcoming device, and thus, very little information is known about the OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5. Even the name of the handset itself is up for debate, with some rumors stating that the next flagship would skip the OnePlus 4 moniker and go straight to the OnePlus 5 (the number four is typically considered as an unlucky number in China), and other speculations stating that the next flagship device would indeed carry the OnePlus 4 name.

One thing that rumors have been unanimous on, however, is that the OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5 would, just like its predecessors, be equipped with bleeding-edge specs and a killer price. With this in mind, speculations are high that the OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5 would carry the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, 8GB Of RAM, a massive 4,000mAh battery with Dash Charging, a 23MP dual-camera system, a 16MP selfie shooter with OIS, around 128GB of internal storage, and a dual-edge display, according to a GSM Arena report. A sub-$5,000 starting price is also highly rumored for the device.

Considering the smartphone maker’s reputation and its “Never Settle” motto, there is a pretty good chance that these specs would indeed make it to the OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5. Among these speculations, however, three particularly interesting rumors have managed to get numerous OnePlus fans excited. These rumors state that the OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5 would feature waterproofing capabilities, an improved screen and a new, revolutionary frame.

Waterproofing is one thing that has always been missing from OnePlus’ otherwise excellent handsets for years. In the world of flagship smartphones, however, a certain degree of water resistance is quickly becoming the industry standard. Considering OnePlus’ highly competitive nature, there is a pretty good chance that the OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5 would finally feature full waterproofing technologies. This feature has not been confirmed for the upcoming handset, but speculations are high that the next flagship killer from the upstart smartphone maker would be IP68 certified. This would put the OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5 in the same league as the Samsung Galaxy S8, one of the year’s biggest Android devices.

Apart from waterproofing capabilities, another area where OnePlus has lagged behind is in its devices’ displays. Thus, for the OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5, rumors are high that the smartphone maker would finally equip its upcoming flagship with a competitive QHD AMOLED display, according to a PC Advisor report. Doing this would enable the device to have a comparable screen as the best handsets in the smartphone market. If any, the OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5’s QHD AMOLED panel would be superior to the iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus’ HD LCD displays.

Lastly, rumors have also emerged stating that the OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5 would include a variant that features a ceramic body. Flagship smartphones made with ceramic appear to be an emerging trend in the mobile market, with devices such as the Xiaomi Mi Mix, which features a full ceramic frame, receiving great reviews from critics and users alike. If OnePlus includes this feature in its upcoming flagship, it would make the OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5 a device that is stunning both in specs and in appearance.

The release of the latest flagship device from the upstart smartphone manufacturer has not been officially announced as of date, though speculations are high that the flagship killer would be unveiled sometime around May/June 2017. While unconfirmed by the smartphone-maker, a release date around May/June 2017 would allow the OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5 to enter the market just after the Galaxy S8 and just before the iPhone 8, which would play in favor of the mobile market’s formidable flagship killer.

