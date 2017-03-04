Patrick Stewart Becoming An American Citizen To ‘Fight’ Donald Trump

Famed British actor Patrick Stewart is no Trump fan, and now he’s applying for U.S. citizenship to “fight” the new POTUS and his agenda. The 76-year-old star of X-Men and Star Trek star made the comments about his quest of U.S. citizenship and the reason behind it during an appearance on the daytime TV show The View on Thursday, and he was very clear that he intends to fight Trump and his agenda, and that he needs to become an American citizen to do so.

As NBC News reports, Patrick Stewart came to the decision when dining with some Washington, D.C., friends and discussing how they believe Trump’s win should be dealt with. Stewart says he was told the only way to oppose Trump was to “fight” and resist, and the only way to do that was as an American citizen.

During the interview, Patrick Stewart called his decision to seek American citizenship for himself and his wife perhaps ” the only good thing” to come out of the 2016 presidential election. The actor and activist, who has been critical of Trump and his policies and agenda in the past, says he wants to do his part to oppose oppressive government action both in the U.S. and in the U.K.

“Maybe it’s the only good thing as a result of this election, I am now applying for citizenship. Because I want to be an American too because all of my friends in Washington said ‘There’s one thing you can do, fight, fight oppose, oppose! But I can’t do it because I’m not a citizen.”

Before turning his sights on Donald Trump, Patrick Stewart forayed into British politics with his opposition to the controversial Brexit, or the decision of the U.K. to withdraw from the European Union. Stewart was so opposed to the controversial British plan (which passed by the narrowest of margins last year) that he used his platform as an actor to apologize to the rest of Europe for his home nation’s decision to exit. As Express reports, when he publicly apologized, Patrick Stewart claimed that the Brexit resolution passed only because British citizens were “lied to.”

“The vote only went the way it did because the nation was lied to. It was and is a calamitous mistake and on behalf of those who voted to Remain I apologise to you.”

The discussion between the View hosts and Stewart regarding his newly-sought American citizenship was triggered by a social media post that he made at the end of January, reports CNN. In the tweet, Patrick Stewart called out Donald Trump and claimed that he’d had the worst sleep of his life staying just a few hundred yards from where Trump was sleeping.

During the interview, Stewart claimed that he’d shied away from social media for “years” before finally succumbing, adding that he’s now “pretty fully involved.” He also claimed that his tweet about Trump-related sleeping trouble was not intended to be anything other than a “fairly innocent tweet,” and that he only posted it after realizing that there could be a connection between the new POTUS and his insomnia.

“The first night I was in Washington, I had the worst night sleep for years and years and years. And it was only in the morning when I got up and drew the curtain that I realized what it might be. But it was a fairly innocent tweet. I did not directly insult your President.”

At Stewart’s words, The View host Whoopi Goldberg interjected, claiming that Trump is not her president. Patrick Stewart concurred that Trump is not his president, either.

Not surprisingly, Stewart and his anti-Trump agenda didn’t go unnoticed by Trump supporters, and many took to social media to decry the British actor’s words and motivation for seeking citizenship.

So far, there’s been no word on when Patrick Stewart actually applied for U.S. citizenship, or if his application could be jeopardized by his publicly stated intention to fight and oppose Donald Trump if it’s granted.

