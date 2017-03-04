Angelina Jolie Was Always Scared Brad Pitt Would Go Back To Jennifer Aniston

Hollywood Life reports that Angelina Jolie ‘always feared’ Brad Pitt would return to Jennifer Aniston.

Brad and Angelina sparked a scandal in 2005 when they got together after co-starring in Mr and Mrs Smith.

Pitt had been married to Jennifer Aniston prior to getting together with Jolie.

A slew of headlines raged about the Aniston/Pitt divorced, claiming that Brad left the beloved former Friends star for Angelina Jolie.

Angelina Jolie has a “bad girl” reputation and became notorious for such acts as kissing her brother on the lips, wearing a vial of a lover’s blood around her neck, admitting to self-harm and bisexual adventures and starring in edgy roles such as the mentally disturbed young woman she played in Girl, Interrupted.

In 2005 it became fashionable to publicly take sides. Fans and fellow celebrities showed their allegiance by wearing either Team Jolie or Team Aniston t-shirts.

Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton stepped out in their own Team Aniston and Team Jolie t-shirts, reports PopSugar.

When Brad and Angelina eventually split up in 2016, fans of Jennifer Aniston took to social media to express their glee, saying that “homewrecking” brunette Angelina had finally gotten what she deserved.

The story took a very dark turn when it emerged that a child welfare department was investigating Brad Pitt for misconduct. Jolie reportedly became afraid for her children’s welfare after a skirmish took place between Brad and son Maddox on a private plane.

Jolie was said to be concerned about Pitt’s anger management problems and weed and alcohol abuse.

Brad Pitt has said that he believes he is being painted in the worst light possible. Sources close to Pitt say that his priority is maintaining his relationship with his children.

Now, reports are saying that Angelina Jolie was always worried that Pitt would return to his ex, Jennifer Aniston.

A source told Hollywood Life that “no matter how much Brad reassured her, Angie deep down always feared he would go back to her.”

After the 2005 Pitt/Aniston divorce, Angelina reportedly pushed for Brad to distance himself from Jennifer completely.

A source said, “Even though Angie is one of the most stunningly beautiful women in the world she’s also quite jealous and insecure. She really wanted Brad to distance himself from Jen completely after he left her…”

Brad reportedly insisted on staying friends with his ex Jennifer. The two are said to have reunited on friendly terms now that Brad is single again.

It was worrying to Angelina that Jennifer Aniston always maintained a great relationship with Brad Pitt’s mom.

“It drove [Angelina] crazy that Jen maintained a relationship with Brad’s mom…”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have six kids: Maddox, 15, Pax, 12, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8.

Jolie is said to be “kinda freaking out” in recent days, with Brad and Jennifer Aniston being friendly.

The source even said that it was Pitt who reached out to Aniston, not the other way around.

“Angelina is frustrated, confused, annoyed and hurt that Brad would reach out to Jen so soon after breaking up with her…”

Angelina is still hitting out at Brad over his alleged violence, substance abuse and mistreatment of their children.

Fox News reports that Jolie thinks Pitt is “terrified that the public will learn the truth.”

New court documents with comments from Jolie’s lawyer state that “There is little doubt that [Pitt] would prefer to keep the entire case private, particularly given the detailed investigations by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Dept. of Children and Family Services into allegation of abuse.”

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]