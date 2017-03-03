‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: ‘GH’ Casting Call For New Sonny Love Interest

General Hospital spoilers from a new GH casting call for a love interest points to the split of Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) lasting a while. Carly is furious Sonny slept with Nelle Hayes (Chloe Lanier) but neither knows there was no sex.

But Carly isn’t mad at the nookie but the lie. General Hospital spoilers predict this split will last because Carly heard Sonny conspiring with Nelle to keep the secret of their one-night stand. That confrontation plus the General Hospital casting call promise drama for CarSon.

She auditioned on Thursday. And Becky taped ???? pic.twitter.com/b4lYyOozAa — Djona☘️????????☘️ (@djona222) February 12, 2017

Sonny’s Future Love Interest?

The first General Hospital casting call went out in early February for a Middle Eastern female for a recurring role set to start sometime in March according to General Hospital news from She Knows. Just after the General Hospital casting announcement, the tweet above was posted.

In that tweet, someone with access to General Hospital info said the actress read with Rebecca Herbst. But then more General Hospital secrets spilled. A script from an audition leaked for a female character named Martina who, judging by the General Hospital audition, will be Sonny’s love interest.

Bad News For CarSon Fans?

For die-hard General Hospital fans that hate the idea of a CarSon split, remember that Sonny and Carly always find their way back to one another. But given the rocky state of their marriage after the Nelle Hayes debacle, a split for a time seems likely. And don’t forget Jax (Ingo Rademacher).

General Hospital writers gave a 2017 plot preview to Soap Opera Digest and promised Jax would be back. Given how close Jax and Carly came to getting busy while she was separated from Sonny and grieving Morgan’s death, it wouldn’t be surprising if there was a CarJax reunion for a minute on General Hospital.

Who Is Martina And Why Pair Her With Sonny?

In the leaked General Hospital audition script, Martina is described as an “experienced attorney” with a “fiery temper” that is “passionately drawn to Sonny.” The General Hospital script goes on to say that Martina kissed Sonny before she realized he’s a mobster who could “jeopardize her career.”

There have been General Hospital rumblings about the new DA being a woman. Jordan Ashford (Vinessa Antoine) has referred to the DA as “her” several times. Some General Hospital spoiler sites thought One Life to Live‘s Nora Buchanan (Hillary B Smith) would be the DA, but she’s not. Maybe it’s Martina.

Sonny Loves Lawyers

Sonny has an eye for savvy ladies, has a kid with Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn), and mad chemistry with Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy), so a lady lawyer might be a fit for Sonny if General Hospital sticks with a prolonged CarSon separation. General Hospital spoilers tease that the breach of trust hits Carly hard.

The script describes their initial encounter at a bar where he introduced himself as Michael (his birth name) and Sonny kissing her within 10 minutes of them meeting. The General Hospital script shows lots of teasing and Martina trying to resist but being drawn to the General Hospital bad boy mobster and his dimples.

Sonny: She took advantage of our grief.

Carly: Yeah. And it worked. You slept with her. I can barely look at you.#CarSon #GH pic.twitter.com/Tk8eNcawL4 — ✧✦✧✦✧✦ (@fyeahGH) March 3, 2017

Where Does That Leave Carly?

Assuming this General Hospital casting call and leaked script are legit, it seems like Sonny is enjoying single life which means Carly will too. Carly might not be interested in Jax once she finds out his role in buying Nelle’s kidney and wrecking her life, so General Hospital might need to look elsewhere.

One General Hospital rumor would be juicy if it’s about Carly. The naughty General Hospital rumor says sexy Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen) gets a girlfriend that’s older and married. Griffin and Sonny have a bond, but you never know — General Hospital fans would be shocked if Carly and father hottie with a body hooked up!

Carly also has amazing chemistry with General Hospital‘s Dr. Finn Medicine Man (Michael Easton) and Hayden Barnes (Rebecca Budig) just dumped him. If Carly must have another General Hospital love interest, would fans prefer Finn or Griffin? As of now an official casting announcement has not been made by ABC or General Hospital, so this is just speculation, but if it pans out, it will be an interesting twist on General Hospital.

