Danny Masterson Blames Leah Remini For Rape Claims In Scientology Smear Campaign

Danny Masterson is insisting the two women now accusing him of rape can directly be attributed to one time fellow Scientologist Leah Remini encouraging them to file charges.

Radar Online reports the ‘70s Show star is now under investigation by the LAPD for two sexual assaults, including for one involving a former girlfriend “in the middle of their six-year relationship.”

“We are aware of the rape allegations,” said a source close to Masterson, adding that the ex-girlfriend continued to be involved with him even after the alleged incident took place.

“We are aware also that approximately 14 years ago a woman referred to in the blog made allegations of sexual assault and that the LAPD interviewed numerous witnesses and determined the claim had no merit,” the rep added.

Remini is said to have recently met with the LAPD, and from there things drastically went downhill for Masterson.

“I met with the LAPD,” she said. “I met with [the lead detective Esther Reyes], and I told her these victims deserve to be heard. I pointed out to her that there was a framed picture of a Scientologist on their wall, actor Michael Pena. Do you know what that says to a young Scientologist who comes here to seek justice? My experience with the LAPD has not been good. I asked her to do the right thing by these girls, and I told her that the world is watching.”

Remini has been in a running feud with Scientologist leaders ever since she walked away from the religion she has known all her life in 2015.

Since then, she has derided the church for “brainwashing” it members, including regularly taking them to task in her Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath entitled docuseries on the A&E network.

Radar reports one of the alleged victims told authorities she was dating Masterson when in December of 2001 he “anally raped and injured” her while she was unconscious. The woman added she never went to police, and “ended up breaking up with him two months later.”

The website adds Masterson insists the woman only claimed rape after she had been in contact with Remini, and in truth she continued to pursue the relationship after he decided to split from her. A rep for Masterson has even gone as far as to claim “these false allegations appear to be motivated to boost Leah Remini’s anti-Scientology television series.”

Masterson is a second-generation member of the Scientology and has been steadfast in his defense of the church.

“Anyone can say anything about anything,” he once told reporters. “How true it is, I guess that’s up to the reader. If you’re going to write something and you don’t ask the people who actually do it, then what’s the fu**ing point? We could all interview the KKK about what’s cool about being white, but we don’t. I don’t know; it just seems retarded to me.”

Masterson is on record in asserting if he could the first things he would advise everyone to do is take a look at the religion for themselves and decide, not base their perceptions on what they’ve heard from others.

“I’ve never been given a hard time my entire life about my belief system or my philosophy in life, literally never once in 38 years,” he said. “If people start like asking questions in a way where I feel like they have an ulterior motive, I’m just like, “Dude, just go buy a fu**ing book and read it and decide for your fu**ing self what it means. I don’t have time to have this conversation with you. If you’re curious about something, I’ll give you my one- or two-minute version of my opinion on it, but it’s also like that’s my opinion on what I read. You should read it for yourself, and decide whether you agree or disagree.”

[Featured Image by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images]