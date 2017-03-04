‘Vanderpump Rules’ Jax Taylor Admits To Being Tough On Brittany Cartwright

Jax Taylor has learned a thing or two from the past couple of seasons of Vanderpump Rules.

During Seasons 4 and 5 of the Bravo reality series, Jax Taylor’s relationship with Brittany Cartwright has been highly documented and while fans don’t see their entire relationship, Taylor has seen enough of himself to prompt a change in his behavior.

“I do have to be careful with the way I talk to Brittany sometimes. I do get a little too intense,” Jax Taylor admitted during a recent appearance on the Pump Rules Podcast, via a report by Reality Tea on March 2.

“I’m trying to work on that because I know. I watch back the episodes. If anything, I learn a lot from the show,” he explained.

A post shared by Jax Taylor (@mrjaxtaylor) on Feb 14, 2017 at 1:29pm PST

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright began dating one another in 2015 and have been living together in Los Angeles ever since. They are also currently working together at SUR Restaurant in West Hollywood, California, where Vanderpump Rules is filmed.

Nearly two years into their relationship, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have been seen discussing their future on multiple occasions and during one instance, Cartwright’s mom was seen weighing in. As fans may recall, Cartwright’s mom expressed interest in Taylor committing to his daughter — and joining a church.

Although Jax Taylor doesn’t appear to have done either thing, he is completely taken by his girlfriend.

“She’s just an amazing girl. I love her to death. She’s just so sweet, so kind. She has a lot of patience,” Jax Taylor gushed to The Daily Dish in November. “It takes someone to have a lot of patience with me cause I’m kind of all over the place. I think patience is the key. Everybody loves her. There’s not one person that can say a bad thing about her. I feel like they would trade me in for her any day. I think anybody would.”

As for a future commitment, Jax Taylor said that while he was previously against the idea of tying the knot, he may be open to marrying Cartwright eventually.

“Before Brittany I was not about marriage. It was not going to happen for me. I didn’t believe in marriage. Not because I didn’t love Brittany, I just didn’t believe in marriage. It just wasn’t for me,” he said. “As time progresses, I’m starting to open my mind about it a little bit more because I do love her and that’s something she wants. And I’m willing to bring the idea back. We’ll see. I just hate divorce. I hate it. I’ve done a lot of things in my life, it’s just kind of the one box I don’t want to check off that I’ve done.”

A post shared by Jax Taylor (@mrjaxtaylor) on Jan 12, 2017 at 4:20pm PST

As they continue to navigate their relationship, rumors are swirling which claim Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have a Vanderpump Rules spinoff series coming soon. In January, TMZ shared a report about the alleged series, claiming the show was set to air on Bravo TV sometime later this year.

While the network has not yet confirmed the series, TMZ revealed that the show would follow Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright as they faced her family’s pressures to get married. The outlet also revealed that Taylor didn’t yet appear to be on board with settling down and claimed he and Cartwright may not make it until the show’s potential summer premiere.

To see more of Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright and their co-stars, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 5 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Alison Buck/Getty Images]