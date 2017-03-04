Mama June Weight-Loss Pictures: Latest Progress As Reality Star Drops 300 Pounds

Mama June’s weight-loss photos are starting to come out, showing how the reality television star dropped a reported 300 pounds and came all the way down to a tiny size four frame.

The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star’s weight-loss journey is playing out on the WEtv reality show Mama June: From Not to Hot that debuted last week. The show came with weeks of build-up, as many outlets reported on her massive weight loss and even interviewed June Shannon about the difference it has made in her life.

Noticeably absent from all of the coverage were actual pictures of Mama June’s weight loss. The network has kept her big reveal under wraps, which built up some massive anticipation for last week’s premiere that ended up as the highest reality show premiere in the network’s history.

But it also led to some frustration on the part of viewers when they did not see pictures of Mama June’s weight loss outcome. Instead they got bits and pieces of her weight loss, with some images of June Shannon working out and dropping to a slightly smaller frame ahead of her gastric bypass surgery.

But Friday’s episode brought more pictures of Mama June’s weight loss, including the possibility of some more dramatic differences. The entire run of Mama June: From Not to Hot will last just seven episodes, and Friday’s will actually show her surgery — including some fairly graphic images of the procedure and complications that followed.

In a video preview of the episode below, some of Mama June’s weight loss can already be seen and her once massive frame has already shrunk much smaller.

Viewers also got a hint of what Mama June is working toward. In the episode, her daughter Amber buys Mama June a dress to wear to ex-husband Sugar Bear’s wedding.

“I had to give her some motivation,” Amber said in a preview of the episode (via People magazine). “I mean, she’s gotta be looking good at Sugar Bear’s wedding.”

The dress is a size four, Mama June noted.

“I’m a 22/24 right now. This is like 20 sizes smaller than me.”

Though there is always a bit of dramatics involved in reality television shows, WEtv presents Mama June’s weight loss as an act of revenge against her ex. In interviews and on the show itself, she said looking good at Sugar Bear’s wedding is her main motivation to lose weight.

Mama June has some other ambitions, telling InTouch Weekly that she hopes to be the “next Melissa McCarthy.” But she also has some more altruistic motivations as well.

“I hope that somebody will realize that’s going through the same weight loss struggles that they’re not alone and realize it’s not all peaches and cream,” she told the magazine. “I hope one person gets something out of it, that they realize the struggles are real. I’d tell people who are struggling with weight, just take it one day at a time. You can’t just give up because it seems like the easy way to go. Trust me, I wanted to give up several times through this journey.”

Though fans may have been frustrated in the first week not to see the end result, Friday’s episode brought some more satisfying pictures of Mama June’s weight loss. Aside from the preview of the episode, WEtv shared other images of her weight loss progress on Twitter during the show itself.

[Featured Image by Dan Hallman/Invision/AP]