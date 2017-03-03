WWE News: Matt And Jeff Hardy Start WWE Return Talks, But Who Do They Feud With?

You can call them the Hardy Boyz, the Broken Hardys, or simply Matt and Jeff Hardy. But their WWE return may be only a matter of time away as a new report suggests that the two brothers, who were last with Impact Wrestling (formerly TNA), are now in talks with company officials.

It’s been a wild week for Hardy Boyz/Broken Hardys rumors, and it all started when the brothers feeling disrespected as Impact Wrestling tried to renegotiate their contracts. Finally, the Hardys decided against re-signing with the newly-renamed promotion. Most of these rumors have pointed to the Hardys returning to the land of “MeekMahan” (Vince McMahon) and coming back to WWE, but a recent tweet from Matt Hardy suggested that he and Jeff may be more inclined to signing with New Japan Pro Wrestling, where they could regularly feud with longtime rivals The Young Bucks. But if reports are to be believed, WWE may currently have the upper hand over the Hardys’ other suitors.

Citing multiple sources, Pro Wrestling Sheet wrote today that Matt and Jeff Hardy’s WWE return appears to be in the works as preliminary talks started earlier this week, soon after the brothers’ contracts expired. Better yet, the publication hinted that “things are looking good” as far as the chances of a deal being hammered out are concerned.

Fans shouldn’t get their hopes too high just yet as WWE has yet to formally offer a contract, and “something could always change” as negotiations continue. Pro Wrestling Sheet added that it also isn’t sure what gimmick will be assigned to the Hardys – would “Broken” Matt and “Brother Nero” be reprising their last Impact Wrestling roles, or will they work a more realistic, yet edgy gimmick similar to the ones they had in their last WWE runs?

Looking at possible rivalries Matt and Jeff Hardy could have if their WWE return pushes forward, many, including the likes of WrestlingNews.co, have brought up The New Day as an “obvious” choice.

In December 2016, “Broken” Matt Hardy spoke to Channel Guide Magazine and hinted that he’d be interested in appearing on WWE television, with the caveat being that The New Day (whom he called “Day of the New”) appear in the Tag Team Apocalypto match at Impact Wrestling’s Final Deletion pay-per-view. This match featured ten tag teams, including soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famers The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express and was won by the Broken Hardys.

“I would make the same offer to MeekMahan and the Day of the New. They come to Apocalypto, and I would go to Monday Night Raw. And so would Brother Nero. I think it would be very good if we all worked together. When it’s all said and done, we ultimately want to give the wrestling fan the greatest entertainment and biggest dream match possible, and that is what I’m trying to accomplish here.”

I FORMALLY invite MeekMahan's #RAW Champs, The Day of New, to #TotalNonstopDELETION.#BrotherNero & I need to face these men. #Apocalypto — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 13, 2016

I FORMALLY invite MeekMahan's #SDLive Champs, The Family of Wyatts, to #TotalNonstopDELETION. Our universes must collide. #Apocalypto — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 13, 2016

Another intriguing possibility would be The Wyatt Family, whom “Broken” Matt had invited via Twitter alongside The New Day, D-Generation X (Triple H and Shawn Michaels), and the aforementioned Rock ‘n’ Roll Express. The Inquisitr reported on these multiple invites in December and noted that it was highly unlikely that any of the WWE tag teams and stables mentioned would accept. But with Matt and Jeff Hardy’s WWE return possibly beckoning, a feud with Bray Wyatt, with our without former Family members Luke Harper and Erick Rowan, could be interesting.

Last year, the Wyatts had fought The New Day in a match that took place at the Wyatt Family Compound and was uncannily similar to “Broken” Matt vs. Brother Nero’s Final Deletion match. On the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast (quotes h/t WrestleZone), Matt commented that the match amounted to “blasphemy.”

“I saw that blasphemy, that sacrilege. Nero, Wyatts, I know what they’re doing. Oh, they are copying. They are mimicking. They saw the greatness of The Final Deletion.”

Aside from The New Day and The Wyatt Family, should Bray reunite with one or two of his old stablemates, there are many other tag teams Matt and Jeff Hardy could feud with if they sign with WWE. And if they do return with their Impact Wrestling gimmicks intact, one can certainly expect RAW or SmackDown Live‘s tag team division to become far more colorful and entertaining.

