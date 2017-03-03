Arnold Schwarzenegger‬ Quit ‘Apprentice’ Because of Donald Trump’s ‘Baggage’

Donald Trump may be the president of the United States and no longer the host of Celebrity Apprentice, but Arnold Schwarzenegger just quit the show after one season because of Trump’s “baggage.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger told Empire magazine that he was quitting The Celebrity Apprentice after just one season of hosting.

The unscripted reality series still has President Donald Trump listed as an executive producer.

The ratings of the series dipped when Arnold Schwarzenegger began hosting The Celebrity Apprentice this season. Donald Trump previously hosted the show.

Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got "swamped" (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

President Trump noted at the beginning of the new season of The Celebrity Apprentice that the series’ ratings had “been a total disaster.”

“I want to just pray for Arnold, if we can, for those ratings.”

Celebrity Apprentice premiered on January 2 with just under 5 million viewers, which was a 27 percent drop from the season before, which was hosted by Donald Trump.

The season finale of this season aired on February 13 and finished last in its time slot across the four major broadcast networks.

The season finale attracted just 3.45 million live viewers. Trump’s last season finale garnered over 6 million in 2015. However, The Celebrity Apprentice’s ratings were already steadily declining.

The Celebrity Apprentice season finale had a peak of 21 million viewer’s during the show’s first season in 2004, according to the Washington Post.

being a movie star-and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

Arnold Schwarzenegger blamed Donald Trump for the drop in the show’s ratings.

“When people found out Trump was still involved as executive producer and was still receiving money from the show, then half the people [started] boycotting it.”

The former California governor said that he did enjoy working with NBC and the series’ creator, Mark Burnett, but that the show’s “baggage” was too much for him to deal with again for another season.

Schwarzenegger said that everyone he worked with, from the celebrities to the crew, were “a straight 10” to work with.

“I would absolutely work with all of them again on a show that doesn’t have this baggage.”

That “baggage” was clarified by Schwarzenegger during his interview with Empire.

Schwarzenegger said that Donald Trump being involved in the show gives people a “bad taste” and makes them not want to “participate as a spectator,” as a “sponsor,” or provide any kind of “support” for Celebrity Apprentice.

“It’s a very divisive period now, and I think this show got caught up in all that division.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger is a Republican and served two terms as the California governor. However, the Terminator actor did not vote for Donald Trump for president back in November.

Both parties are incredibly skilled at screwing over the voters and keeping us in the dark. Not anymore. https://t.co/elbrlyrJZ2 — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) February 22, 2017

Schwarzenegger told Empire that working on The Celebrity Apprentice was “a really great opportunity” but that “under the circumstances,” he would not be participating in the show again.

I've been thinking a lot about this quote from President Lincoln. We are not enemies. We are all Americans. pic.twitter.com/3bUlXGyAew — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) November 10, 2016

Plans for the next season of The Celebrity Apprentice have not been announced.

“It’s not about the show, because everyone I ran into came up to me and said ‘I love the show… but I turned it off because as soon as I read Trump’s name I’m outta there!'”

What do you think of Arnold Schwarzenegger leaving The Celebrity Apprentice after one season? Let us know what you think in the comment section below.

