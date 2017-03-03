Boston Red Sox News: No Surgery For David Price Elbow Injury, Lefty Ace To Rest

Boston Red Sox left-handed ace David Price, who traveled to Indianapolis Thursday to have his sore pitching elbow examined by top sports medicine specialist Dr. James Andrews — sparking fears that Price may require Tommy John surgery which would cause him too miss the 2017 Major League Baseball season — received good news from Andrews on Friday, according to reports from MLB.com and Boston media.

Price will not require surgery on the elbow, Andrews determined. Instead the famed orthopedic surgeon prescribed seven to 10 days of rest for Price, accompanied by a medication program to alleviate the pain and bring down any inflammation in the elbow, the report said.

David Price will avoid surgery and be shut down for 7-10 days pic.twitter.com/8jh1iFi3uN — MLB Roundup (@MLB_Roundup) March 3, 2017

Price himself posted a message to his Twitter account Friday afternoon, saying that he was departing Indianapolis — and making a joke about the NFL Draft Combine currently underway in that city. But in his tweet, Price did not mention the status of his elbow injury.

Indy is a little chilly right now so I'm gonna head back to fort myers! My 40 time was 4.11…ill let one of you name my island — David Price (@DAVIDprice24) March 3, 2017

But Red Sox Manager John Farrell, who had earlier described the team as “concerned” about the extent of Price’s elbow injury, spoke to reporters following the team’s 9-1 Spring Training win over the Atlanta Braves on Friday, calling the results of Price’s visit with Andrews the “best case scenario.”

“We got positive news after the exam by Dr. Andrews and Dr. ElAttrache,” Farrell told the Boston media. “No surgery, no PRP or any injection of any kind.”

Barring surgery, there had been a possibility that Price would require therapeutic injections in his elbow, which could also prolong his time away from the mound for the Red Sox.

After signing a seven-year, $217 million free agent contract with Boston prior to the 2016 season, Price proved to be a disappointment to Red Sox Nation, though he posted solid statistics with a 3.99 ERA and 228 strikeouts with a 1.204 Walks plus Hits per Innings Pitched (WHIP) ratio.

Price’s ERA and WHIP were the 31-year-old Price’s highest of his nine-year MLB career.

The most valuable stat posted by the lefty in 2016 was his league-leading 230 inning pitched, a feat of durability that contributed to the Red Sox mostly solid bullpen performance last year.

Price, a native of Tennessee, was the top overall pick in the 2007 MLB draft, going to the Tampa Bay Devil Rays out f Tennessee’s Vanderbilt University.

This story is breaking and will be updated continually with new information.

[Featured Image By Leon Halip/Getty Images]