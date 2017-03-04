‘WWE Fastlane 2017’ Preview and Results — Live Updates

When Kevin Owens defends the Universal Championship at WWE Fastlane 2017 on Sunday, the results could have major implications for the WrestleMania 33 main event featuring Goldberg and Brock Lesnar. If Goldberg can defeat Owens at Fastlane to become the new Universal Champion, he’ll move on to defend the title against Brock Lesnar in Orlando on April 2. And with all signs pointing towards Roman Reigns facing The Undertaker at WrestleMania, the WWE Universe is anxious to see if the Dead Man will show up at Sunday’s PPV and whether or not he’ll have an impact on Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman.

NOTE: For members of the WWE Universe that are unable to watch the event live on the WWE Network on March 5, the results of the event will be posted on this Inquisitr page in real-time with available video highlights and commentary.

WWE Fastlane 2017 Preview

The final WWE PPV before WrestleMania 33 is the Raw-exclusive Fastlane 2017, which airs live from the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on the WWE Network. The WWE Fastlane 2017 Kickoff begins at 7/6c, while the Fastlane PPV begins at 8/7c.

Akira Tozawa & Rich Swann vs. The Brian Kendrick & Noam Dar

Four competitors from the 205 Live crew will compete in a tag team match on the Fastlane Kickoff, as two of the feuds from the Cruiserweight Division merge for the first in-ring action on Sunday night. The Brian Kendrick was offended when Akira Tozawa bluntly said that he didn’t like him, while Noam Dar looks for a little bit of revenge against Rich Swann after the former Cruiserweight Champion had some choice works for Dar and girlfriend Alicia Fox on Valentine’s Day.

Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax

With Bayley and Charlotte busy fighting over the Raw Women’s Championship, Sasha Banks finds herself in another match against Nia Jax. Literally the biggest threat from the red brand’s female division, Jax defeated Banks at the Royal Rumble and then 24 hours later on Monday Night Raw. With Sasha “distracted” by Bayley’s first major title defense, Nia looks to improve her record to 3-0 against The Boss.

Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass — Raw Tag Team Championship Match

While it may be Enzo and Big Cass challenging Gallows and Anderson for the Raw Tag Team Championship, the WWE Universe shouldn’t forget about Cesaro and Sheamus, the former champions that had the titles taken from them by the current champs. Amore and Cassady also had a run-in with the former champs, having to get a victory over them to earn this title shot at Fastlane. Although they aren’t officially involved in this match, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Swiss Superman and his partner show up on Sunday.

Neville vs. Jack Gallagher — WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Jack Gallagher’s unique in-ring style — and his equally unique emphasis on being a gentleman — has resulted in his popularity among the WWE Universe growing very quickly. However, at Sunday’s PPV, he challenges current WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville, who has been virtually unstoppable since turning heel and plowing through the competitors on 205 Live. Will Gallagher and William the Third be able to pull off the upset on Sunday, or will Neville walk into WrestleMania 33 with the Cruiserweight Championship still around his waist?

Samoa Joe vs. Sami Zayn

After dropping the NXT Championship to Bobby Roode, Samoa Joe was brought up to the Monday Night Raw roster to work a program with Seth Rollins, The Architect’s last stop before getting his hands on Triple H at WrestleMania 33. When Rollins was injured during Joe’s WWE Raw debut, Sami Zayn was brought into the mix. The two have exchanged a few promos and sneak attacks, with the short program likely coming to an end at Fastlane.

Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair — Raw Women’s Championship Match

Charlotte Flair has an untouchable PPV win-loss record, still undefeated in singles action on Sunday nights. While being a four-time former champion means she’s lost the belt on four separate occasions, each of those was on a Monday night. Bayley, who unexpectedly won the title under questionable circumstances, will be facing odds unlike she’s faced since she started competing in WWE. Regardless of who wins this match, it looks like WWE is setting up a Fatal 4-Way Match at WrestleMania 33.

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

The Undertaker may very well show up at WWE Fastlane, setting up the match he’s expected to have against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33. If Taker is in Roman’s future regardless of what happens at Fastlane, then it’s possible that Braun Strowman will get the victory over Reigns on Sunday, continuing his build as a monster heel. Then again, if Strowman does get a victory over Reigns, who does he move on to face at WrestleMania 33?

Kevin Owens vs. Goldberg — Universal Championship Match

As much as The Undertaker could have a huge impact in the Roman Reigns/Braun Strowman match, both Chris Jericho and Brock Lesnar could potentially get involved in the main event, as Kevin Owens defends the Universal Championship against Goldberg. Brock Lesnar, who faces Goldberg at WrestleMania, could decide to cost Goldberg the match, adding even more heat to their feud. At the same time, he may be more interested in Goldberg taking the strap from Owens, so that Lesnar can take it from Bill at Mania. Of course, Y2J could also get involved as revenge on Owens after his recent betrayal.

Where To Watch WWE Fastlane 2017

WWE Fastlane will air Sunday, March 5 on the WWE Network. The program will begin at 8/7c. The Fastlane 2017 Kickoff will air at 7/6c. For viewers who can’t watch the show live, it will be available to stream on-demand immediately.

The fallout from WWE Fastlane will begin less than 24 hours later. WWE Monday Night Raw airs live on the USA Network at 8/7c. Replays of WWE Raw aren’t made available on the WWE Network until several weeks after the original air date. However, a 90-minute version of Monday Night Raw is available to stream on-demand the following day on Hulu.

[Featured Image by WWE]