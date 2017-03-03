Microsoft Surface Pro 5: Where Is It?

Microsoft’s Surface Pro 5 was widely expected to be released in March. Now that March is here, no announcement of the Surface Pro 5 appears to be near. There have been several sales and price cuts on the Surface Pro 4, which many thought meant that the Surface Pro 5 will be announced soon.

There wasn’t always excitement for a new Surface Pro. When Microsoft released their flagship device in February of 2013, reviews were mixed. CNET gave the device three-and-a-half stars.

“Microsoft and the Surface have proven the hardest point of all: that a tablet with a funky keyboard cover can replace a regular laptop, or even a desktop PC. The finer points of needing a dock, finding a better price that includes the Type Cover instead of making it a side purchase, and improving battery life — and, maybe, slimming down a bit — will hopefully come in the next iteration.”

It wasn’t until the Surface Pro 3, released in June of 2014, that Microsoft’s device hit the sweet spot with both great sales and critical acclaim. The newly-designed device earned four-and-a-half stars from Trusted Reviews.

“Microsoft has finally nailed its tablet hybrid concept with the Surface Pro 3. It’s powerful, versatile and brilliantly put together. Not all laptop owners need apply, but the Surface Pro 3 is a convincing alternative.”

The review especially praised the new flexible kickstand and the battery life. However, the battery life became an issue on the Surface Pro 4, especially before Microsoft release a firmware update. Overall, however, most would agree that the Surface Pro is the perfect laptop-tablet hybrid.

“The Surface Pro 4 is a microcosm of the change Microsoft is trying to spur inside its own walls. Time and time again, it missed the opportunity to leap on a new trend in consumer technology. But not with Surface. This time, Microsoft is a leader. It’s setting the trend. And unlike its new competitors, it’s had a few years to work out the kinks,” claimed Matt Smith of Digital Trends.

So, what can we expect on the Surface Pro 5 when it’s released? Digital Trends has the news.

“The Surface Pro 4 uses sixth-generation Intel Core processors and offers an excellent 12.3-inch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, 2,736 x 1,824-pixel resolution, and 267 PPI. Anticipated — and logical — Surface Pro 5 updates, therefore, include a move to seventh-generation Intel Kaby Lake processors and a 4K display option.”

The article adds that in order to make the device as thin as possible, USB-3 ports may be replaced with USB-C ports — something Apple has been doing for the past year. Other possibilities listed include a wireless charging pen and a larger capacity battery. The one aspect that most agree on is the availability of a 4K screen on one of the higher-end versions of the Surface Pro 5.

Since the success of the Surface Pro 3 and, especially, the Surface Pro 4, many other similar laptop hybrids have been released. HP recently released a pen-enabled 13-inch Spectre x360 hybrid, which has garnered excellent reviews. Then, there is Samsung, who is about to release the Galaxy Book, which will come in both 10-inch and 12-inch versions.

According to CNET, the 12-inch version of the Galaxy Book will have a Super AMOLED screen. Unlike the Surface Pro 4, Samsung’s device comes with a keyboard, although the kickstand isn’t as customizable as Microsoft’s device. It will also have a 7th generation Intel Core i5 processor. So far, there has been no pricing announced.

[Featured Image by David Ramos/Getty Images]