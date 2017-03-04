Brad Pitt Welcomes Jennifer Aniston’s Forgiveness After Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt called Jennifer Aniston on her birthday February 11, after a massive effort to obtain her private phone number again from Jennifer’s circle of friends. A source told US Weekly Pitt needed to talk after his painful breakup with Angelina Jolie.

“They started talking once he wished her a happy birthday. Brad told her he’s having a hard time with his split and they exchanged a few texts reminiscing about the past.”

Can Jennifer Aniston just forgive Brad Pitt wholeheartedly after he literally dumped her for the Maleficent star Angelina Jolie? It seems so, but things cannot just go back to the way they were before. Jennifer Aniston is now married to Justin Theroux as of 2015.

When Brad Pitt spoke to Jennifer Aniston by phone, Aniston was actually on a romantic getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with Justin Theroux. A lot has happened since Pitt and Jennifer Aniston broke up in 2005.

Brad Pitt is now 53 years old, and Jennifer Aniston just turned 48. Much has changed since Angelina Jolie stole Brad’s heart while making Mr. and Mrs. Smith 12 years ago. Jolie has acknowledged that they fell in love making that movie.

Angelina Jolie is quoted in The Daily Mail speaking about the children watching Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

“Not a lot of people get to see a movie where their parents fell in love.”

Incidentally, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were still married during the making of Mr. and Mrs. Smith with Angelina Jolie. How did Aniston deal with that, without becoming bitter?

Brad Pitt also acknowledged he fell in love with Angelina Jolie while still married to Jennifer Aniston. He even referred to Mr. and Mrs. Smith as his favorite movie and here is why as quoted in The Daily Mail.

“Because you know… six kids. Because I fell in love.”

Is Brad Pitt still so fond of the film now? How will he explain all that to Jennifer Aniston? Well, Pitt did finally get those six kids he always wanted, but on the downside, Angelina Jolie has tried to take those kids away from him too.

Angelina Jolie doesn’t want to share custody of the couple’s six children, petitioning the court for full custody. Perhaps it is to ensure her right to take the children into war zones with her United Nations work? See the full story on The Inquisitr.

As Jennifer Aniston reenters the relationship with Brad Pitt, as a friend and potential business associate only, forgiveness reportedly seems to be extended. One can only speculate how heartfelt her forgiveness is, or how deep Brad’s regret might be.

Brad Pitt could not ever wholeheartedly wish that he had stuck with Jennifer Aniston, though. Three of the six children he has with Angelina Jolie, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne Pitt would not exist had he not had a relationship with Jolie. Three of the children, Maddox, Pax from Cambodia and Zahara from Ethiopia were adopted internationally and already belonged to Angelina.

Jennifer Aniston is helping Pitt to rebuild his personal life and professional reputation, after the split with Angelina Jolie according to Radar Online. A source related to them what is going on between Brad and Jennifer.

“[Jennifer Aniston is] slowly accepting [Brad Pitt] back into her circle and he’s incredibly grateful,” Jen feels sorry for how ‘that woman’ is treating him. She would never take him back, but she does miss his professional take on things. After all, they were once a formidable producing partnership.”

Brad Pitt is thankful for Jennifer Aniston’s grace in accepting his friendship and assistance. It seems very nice of Aniston to help Pitt now.

Jennifer Aniston has forgiven Brad Pitt, but probably not Angelina Jolie. Still, forgiveness is always a good thing, even if it is quite understandably limited. Still, how does 45-year-old Justin Theroux feel about Brad talking to Jennifer Aniston? A source told US Weekly he’s really OK with it.

“Justin is OK with them being friends. Besides, he knows Jen just wants to be nice.”

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are being very generous in their acceptance and forgiveness of Brad Pitt. It might be quite a while before Angelina Jolie could expect such a warm welcome, though. It seems that possibly Jennifer Aniston wants to work with Brad again, without the Mr. and Mrs. Smith element of course.

Jennifer Aniston has forgiven Brad Pitt but not Angelina Jolie, and Justin Theroux is alright with that.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]