Trump Demands Investigation Of Chuck Schumer, Vladimir Putin— ‘Total Hypocrite!’

Donald Trump fired back at Democrats on Friday, tweeting an old photo of Senator Chuck Schumer and Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling for an “immediate investigation” and naming him “a total hypocrite!”

While President Donald Trump’s administration is currently being criticized for alleged Russian contacts, Trump shot back at Democrats on Friday, posting an old photo of Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) drinking coffee and eating donuts with Russian President Vladimir Putin back in 2003.

President Trump claimed that there needed to be an “immediate investigation” into the Senator and his alleged “ties” to Russia and Putin.

We should start an immediate investigation into @SenSchumer and his ties to Russia and Putin. A total hypocrite! pic.twitter.com/Ik3yqjHzsA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2017

President Trump response was in regards to Democrats calling for an investigation into Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ after he failed to tell Congress about two separate meetings with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak while he was under oath, according to the LA Times.

The latest reports on Sessions say that the Attorney General claimed to be recusing himself from the investigation of Russian election influence as of Thursday.

Sessions denied doing anything improper but did claim that he should have told the Senate panel about the meeting with Kislyak.

On board the soon to be commissioned #USSGeraldRFord with Susan, our late presidents daughter who sponsored the ship. #USA ???????? A post shared by Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on Mar 2, 2017 at 10:10am PST

President Trump has maintained his claim that he has had “zero” interaction with Russian officials about his campaign or presidency, according to a White House spokesperson, Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah H. Sanders, who spoke to reporters aboard Air Force One.

“The president himself knows what his involvement was, and that’s zero, and I think he is the you know primary person that he’s be held responsible and he had no interaction.”

Sanders replied that she didn’t “think so,” when asked whether President Trump was concerned that there could be more contacts between his circle and Russian officials that he does not know about.

President Trump has refused to reveal his tax records, which would show whether or not he had done any business with Moscow in the past.

THANK YOU! #USA ???????? A post shared by Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on Mar 1, 2017 at 7:37am PST

President Trump’s tweet regarding Senator Chuck Schumer and Putin was all a part of a back-and-forth exchange between the White House and the Senate minority leader on social media.

Senator Schumer tweeted out on Thursday that Congress should expand its investigation into Russian intelligence’s effort to sway the 2016 election in favor of Donald Trump.

“The bottom line is we have an obligation to get to the truth. We must evaluate the scope of Russia’s interference in our election.”

White House communications official Dan Scavino posted the photograph of Schumer and Putin smiling together saying: “Do it over a donut and coffee.”

Senator Chuck Schumer tweeted in response to Trump’s dig on Friday.

Happily talk re: my contact w Mr. Putin & his associates, took place in '03 in full view of press & public under oath. Would you &your team? https://t.co/yXgw3U8tmQ — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 3, 2017

The Senator also clarified what he and the Russian President were eating all those years ago.

And for the record, they were Krispy Kreme donuts. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 3, 2017

Senator Schumer’s spokesman Matt House also weighed in on the situation on Twitter as well, according to CBS.

If Sen. Schumer had gone under oath at the Judiciary Committee and said they didn't eat donuts, I could see this being a problem. https://t.co/zciI2lk2c2 — Matt House (@mattwhouse) March 3, 2017

[Featured Image by Alex Wong/Staff/Getty Images]