LG G6 Australian Release Happening A Day Before Samsung Galaxy S8’s Launch?

LG G6’s domestic release is set to happen in a few days and after that, the phone’s next target market seems to be Australia. Also, a day following the scheduled launch of LG’s 2017 flagship device in the land down under, Android smartphone fans can look forward to the grand unveiling of its highly-anticipated competitor – the Samsung Galaxy S8.

LG has recently announced the official release date of the LG G6 in South Korea – March 10. Pre-orders are currently available in the country where customers can snatch incentives that are worth up to $390. Included in the LG G6 pre-order bonuses being offered by the tech giant are an LCD screen replacement warranty, original LG G6 housing case and various options for accessories. Moreover, they can opt for the TonePlus Bluetooth headphones, a Raleigh Keyboard 2 or a combination of a wireless mouse and Nescafe coffee machine, Android Headlines specified.

If Korean consumers can pre-order until March 9, those in Australia can officially get hold of the LG G6 upon its scheduled release date on March 28 via Telstra. Based on LG’s flagship release history, the Australian market usually receives the company’s flagship bearer later than other major regions. But surprisingly, LG G6 will be available in this country first before it lands in Europe and the United States.

LG Electronics Australia’s Marketing Manager for Mobile, Bruce Leigh, announced the LG G6’s upcoming release, noting the following, as cited by Channel News.

“We’re delighted to be bringing the LG G6 to Australia so soon. Australians are increasingly spending more time viewing content on their smartphones and the LG G6 has been designed with these types of consumer trends in mind, most notably providing a big screen that fits in one hand, so you can see more and hold less.”

“The G6 has functions Australians have come to expect, such as wide angle cameras, water resistance, finger print security and the latest Google enhancements,” he added.

One day after the release of LG G6 in “the Lucky Country,” its competitor, the Samsung Galaxy S8, could grab all the geekerati’s attention and easily steal the limelight. The other South Korean tech conglomerate is poised to hold a launch event on March 29, confirmed to be for its 2017 flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S8, and, possibly its bigger variant too, the Galaxy S8 Plus.

If everything pans out as anticipated, the tech world will finally be able to feast their eyes on the Samsung Galaxy S8 during the Unpacked Event, which will be kicking off in New York City (David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center) on March 29, 11 a.m. EST. Samsung will also hold Unpacked in London, at Here East (2012 Olympic Press and Broadcast Centre).

Moreover, it will be live via Samsung’s official website, as shown in a teaser video, which also confirmed that a new smartphone will be unveiled, or rather, will be “unboxed” at the event. Watch the teaser below.

According to release date grapevines, the Samsung Galaxy S8 will officially hit the shelves on April 21 and pre-orders will be accepted commencing April 10. Recent reports have also revealed that the Samsung Galaxy maker has already begun the mass production for the S8.

“The company’s manufacturing operation in Vietnam is apparently already producing large volumes of the upcoming pair of Android flagships and is expected to manufacture 4.7 million units over the course of this month,” a separate post on Android Headlines explained. In April, Samsung Galaxy S8’s production will reportedly increase to be able to manufacture 7.8 million units.

[Featured Image by James Alcock/Getty Images]