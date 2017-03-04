Reggie Bush And Wife Lilit Avagyan Are Expecting Third Child Together

Reggie Bush and his wife, Lilit Avagyan, took to Instagram on Friday night to announce that Lilit is pregnant with the couple’s third child. The husband and wife were super happy to share the news of the family’s newest addition. Soon after, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that Reggie’s wife is in her second trimester. Lilit took the moment to wish her hubby well on his birthday.

“Lilit is in her second trimester and the two are looking forward to having another baby together.”

In July of 2014, the Buffalo Bills running back, 32, and model Avagyan, 29, got married at the Grand Del Mar resort in San Diego, California. The couple’s third child will join big sis Briseis, 3, and sibling Uriah, who is 20-months.

Bush famously dated Kim Kardashian, 36, on and off from 2007 until 2010, according to the Daily Mail. Back when the couple was dating, Bush said it was hard for the couple to find time to work on their relationship.

“You have to juggle everything,” said the NFL star. “We’re so busy so much: Monday through Saturday we’re putting in 14-hour to 16-hour days. In the off-season I try to spend more time [on the] relationship and doing things that she might like and pleasing her.”

When Bush was asked how he felt about cameras following him around for Keeping Up with the Kardashians —he said it’s not something he loved, according to People.

“I play football, and most football players are camera shy… We just want to be left alone, we just want to stick to what we do.”

Several years later, Kim K. wedded rapper Kanye West in May of 2014. The West’s are parents to a little girl, North, 3, and their son Saint, who is nearly 15 months.

Reggie Bush and Avagyan frequently post photos of their life on social media. Back in December, he shared a charming snap of the family of four ice-skating together. More recently, Reggie Bush’s wife posted a photo of herself with her two children in a car. The photo prompted many to do a double take and compare the picture of Lilit and her children to Kim Kardashian and the children she shares with Kanye West.

Months before Briseis’ arrival back in 2013, Bush opened up about becoming a father when he wrote on the Detroit Lions’ website when he played for the team. Reggie’s excitement for his last child will most likely be passed onto the family’s newest addition.

“I’m very excited. Very excited about the baby. It’s our first one and couldn’t have come at a better time… It couldn’t have come with a better person. Someone I really love and care about. It’s great. It really worked out perfect.”

The pregnancy news of Reggie’s wife comes at an interesting time because back in January, a Miami night club waitress named Monique Exposito looked to Reggie Bush to be the potential father of her baby, according to TMZ. The Buffalo Bills star was identified in legal documents recorded by the husband of Monique. However, at the time she alleged she was six months along, and there had been no reports of a baby being born.

An insider revealed to TMZ that early on in her pregnancy, she allegedly contacted Reggie and “…. there were discussions about terminating the pregnancy in return for a large payment. We’re told ultimately the discussions went nowhere.”

Reggie has adamantly denied that he got the woman pregnant and has since asserted that he is happily married to his wife, Lilit.

