Bobby Brown Remembers Bobbi Kristina Brown On Her Birthday

R&B artist Bobby Brown celebrated the birthday of his late daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown. According to Bet, Bobby shared a variety of pictures on his Twitter page, on March 4, when his daughter would have turned 24.

Sadly, Bobbi Kristina Brown died two years ago in July 2015, but the pain of her death still touches the hearts of those who loved her. It is especially hard on her father, Bobby Brown who continues to miss his daughter every day.

Early in the morning, Mr. Brown began posting pictures of the daughter he had when he was married to the late Whitney Houston. Each tweet had this message, “TODAY WE CELEBRATE YOU BABY GIRL #BOBBIDRISTINABROWN” written in all capital letters.

TODAY WE CELEBRATE YOU BABY GIRL #BOBBIKRISTINABROWN pic.twitter.com/vAlOpDj0Vl — BOBBY BROWN (@KingBobbyBrown) March 4, 2017

The assortment of photos ranged from Bobbi Kristina as a toddler held lovingly in her daddy’s arms, to a young adult woman standing beside him. Every picture showed Bobbi Kristina smiling and happy to be alive.

TODAY WE CELEBRATE YOU BABY GIRL #BOBBIKRISTINABROWN pic.twitter.com/u58cfziq81 — BOBBY BROWN (@KingBobbyBrown) March 4, 2017

After the collection of pictures, Bobby Brown posted about the safe house he established in honor of Bobbi Kristina. He asked his followers to go to their new non-profit website and “help honor her today and everyday. #stopdomesticviolence”

Please go to our new website https://t.co/KXJgeqfzNx and help honor her today and everyday. #stopdomesticviolence pic.twitter.com/zLVKNnXlpH — BOBBY BROWN (@KingBobbyBrown) March 4, 2017

In another post, he requested his followers to bid on their live eBay auction with all proceeds going to support the Bobbi Kristina Serenity House. Bobby Brown founded the Bobbi Kristina Serenity House in 2015 and “is fueled by the love of a father whose daughter was a victim of domestic violence.”

The Bobbi Kristina Serenity House is a 24-hour crisis center that offers a safe haven and a wide variety of services to anyone living in an abusive relationship or is a survivor of domestic violence. They seek to give a voice to the voiceless victims and help them transition to a life free from violence.

TODAY WE CELEBRATE YOU BABY GIRL #BOBBIKRISTINABROWN pic.twitter.com/hX0OkiCuFq — BOBBY BROWN (@KingBobbyBrown) March 4, 2017

Miss Brown was one of the voiceless women who allegedly endured years of pain at the hands of her live-in boyfriend and unofficial husband Nick Gordon. Unfortunately, Bobbi Kristina waited too long before she decided to get help. On the night they found her unresponsive body face down in a bathtub of cold water, she was on the verge of leaving and seeking help from a friend.

Max Lomas found Bobbi Kristina in the bathtub and he called the police. Nick Gordon performed CPR until the paramedics arrived. Miss Brown was rushed to the emergency room at a medical center near Atlanta.

While the doctors were able to get Bobbi Kristina alive and breathing again, she never regained consciousness. They put her in a drug-induced coma, and the family prayed that she would fight death and come back to them, however, their measures did not work. Machines kept Bobby Brown’s daughter alive, but then her family was left to make some difficult, and heartbreaking decisions. Should they leave her hooked to the machines, or turn them off and let her go in her own time?

TODAY WE CELEBRATE YOU BABY GIRL #BOBBIKRISTINABROWN pic.twitter.com/By4uyMTAuJ — BOBBY BROWN (@KingBobbyBrown) March 4, 2017

When Bobbi Kristina could no longer stay at the hospital, they moved to her into hospice. It was during that time the family members decided that their beloved child should have the dignity she deserved and die a natural death. The machines were turned off.

Nick Gordon became the center of the controversy that surrounded Bobbi Kristina’s death and he was sued by the Brown’s conservator, Bedelia Hargrove. The documents claimed that Nick Gordon “began to commit domestic violence on Brown, including punching her in the face, knocking out a front tooth, and dragging her upstairs by her hair.” It is alleged that he injected her with a toxic cocktail, and then he put her in the bathtub. Mr. Gordon was also accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Bobbi Kristina’s bank account.

In a default judgment, Nick Gordon was found legally responsible for Bobbi Kristina’s death after he missed deadlines and failed to appear in court. He now faces a jury trial to determine how much money he needs to pay back to the Brown’s estate.

Bobby Brown said, “I do know that Mr. Gordon will be unable to slander my daughter’s name in the future or obtain any benefits from the use of Krissy’s name. Finally, I do need for the District Attorney’s Office to step up and begin the criminal prosecution of Mr. Gordon. The delay in that matter is of great concern to me and my family. We need for District Attorney Howard to act now.”Bobby Brown posted many pictures of Bobbi Kristina

Bobby Brown wasn’t the only one who remembered Bobbi Kristina’s birthday. Nick Gordon posted a simple message on his Twitter page, “Happy Birthday,” with the image of an angel.

Happy Birthday ???????? — Nick Gordon (@Nickdgordon) March 4, 2017

Bobbi Kristina died in the same manner as her mother, Whitney Houston. Both were found in the bathtub and Nick Gordon was there each time. Nick does not post as much in social media as he did when he first lost Miss Brown his unofficial wife.

Can't believe it's been 5years.. I miss you. I know you and Kriss are enjoying each other up there. RIH pic.twitter.com/xPnwnPIpHl — Nick Gordon (@Nickdgordon) February 11, 2017

On February 5, Gordon posted a picture of Bobbi Kristina, Whitney Houston and himself with the message, “Can’t believe it’s been 5years.. I miss you. I know you and Kriss are enjoying each other up there. RIH”

Recently, Bobby Brown was photographed wearing a special remembrance bomber jacket. It had a black and white picture of his daughter in the back. Embroidered in white cursive letters above the image was the message, “My Angel in Heaven.”

Last year, Bobby Brown shared his feelings about his daughter’s death. “Krissy was and is an angel. I am completely numb at this time. My family must find a way to live with her in spirit and honor her memory. Our loss is unimaginable.”

[Featured Image by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images]