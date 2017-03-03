Lisa Kudrow: ‘Friends’ Star Recalls Sexist Comment From Guest Star

Friends star Lisa Kudrow recently revealed sexist comments she received from a guest star of the popular sitcom on an episode of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. A viewer called in to ask Kudrow what sort of bad behavior she recalled from any of the show’s many guest stars. Kudrow shared a time a guest star made negative comments about her looks.

“I rehearsed without makeup most of the week, and then on show night, I’m in hair and makeup, and I was told, ‘Oh wow, now you’re f****able.’ That’s bad behavior, I’d say.”

Kudrow, who starred as the character Phoebe throughout show’s 10-year run, would not reveal which Friends guest star made the comment. As Entertainment Weekly writes, she did say she shared the incident with her co-star Matt LeBlanc. “He’s like a big brother.”

Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen pressed Kudrow for more information on the guest star’s identity. Kudrow said it wasn’t Charlie Sheen, one of the many famous actors to appear on the NBC sitcom, E! Online writes. Other famous actors to have appeared on the NBC sitcom include Brad Pitt, George Clooney, and Ben Stiller. Kudrow has previously explored the role of sexism in Hollywood in her HBO series The Comeback, where she starred as aging sitcom star Valerie Cherish.

Although primarily known as a television star, Kudrow is also known for her roles in movies such as Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion. The Friends star will make another appearance on the big screen in the upcoming release Table 19. Starring Anna Kendrick, Table 19 is a wedding comedy written and directed by Jeffrey Blitz. Producer Sean Levy described the movie to Deadline as “The Breakfast Club for grown-ups.” The film, which opens this weekend, centers on a group of wedding attendees forced to sit at the reject table. In addition to Kudrow and Kendrick, it will also star Craig Robinson and June Squibb.

Kudrow’s other project Who Do You Think You Are will bring one of her Friends co-stars back into the fold. Courteney Cox, best known for her role as Monica, will appear on the Season 9 premiere episode of the TLC program to explore her family’s heritage. Refinery29 shares a clip in which Cox finds out one of her relatives murdered a king of England. The clip shows Cox visiting a castle that belonged to her family in the Middle Ages. She is also shown reading a passage which reveals a relative of hers kept the king’s father hostage. Kudrow discussed the incident during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. There, she told the host “it turns out her ancestors murdered the King of England.”

Lisa Kudrow also recently appeared on Today to promote Table 19 and Who Do You Think You Are?, which she executive produces. While speaking to Today host Savannah Guthrie, Kudrow squashed the idea of a Friends reunion.

“The thing we liked best about the show was that they were 20-somethings and they were their own family. Now, they all have families, so what are we going to watch?”

She added however that non-televised reunions between the co-stars happen frequently, and that the six actors remain great friends even 10 years after the show went off the air. Will & Grace, another popular sitcom that ran the same time as Friends, will be getting its own revival on NBC later this year. Lisa Kudrow told Guthrie she didn’t wish to get fans’ expectations up for any similar Friends revivals, however. “I’m managing expectations.”

