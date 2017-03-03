‘This Is Us’ Chrissy Metz Is A Diva, At Odds With Co-Stars? [Rumors]

Is it possible that Chrissy Metz from This Is Us is a diva? As shocking as it is, that’s exactly what an inside source is claiming about the plus-sided actress.

According to In Touch, This Is Us star Chrissy Metz often snaps at people and pitches a fit that the wardrobe department has a difficult time fitting her.

Chrissy plays in Kate in NBC’s newest hit, This Is Us alongside Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Sherling K. Brown, and Justin Hartley. Her character, Kate is a morbidly obese woman that struggles with her self-image. She discovers that one of the reasons why she cannot lose weight is she is holding on to emotional trauma which seems to stem from her father’s sudden death.

“She snaps at makeup people, she won’t take direction,” the inside source tells In Touch. “She has fits because wardrobe has the toughest time fitting her!”

The source claims that her alleged behavior is making the This Is the Us set pretty uncomfortable. Ever since the show was picked up for two more seasons, her ego is “out of control.”

“Chrissy’s been throwing her weight around like a bull in a china shop.”

Radar Online learned Metz signed up for the role knowing that she would have to drop a massive amount of weight. At the beginning of the show, she weighed around 400 pounds. This Is Us showrunners wanted her to lose weight at a “believable rate” so the audience would identify with her.

The source revealed that the pressure to lose weight is causing Chrissy to amp up her diva act and her co-stars are at their wits end with her ridiculous demands.

“She boasts she’s lost 100 pounds, but she’s already gained a lot of it back. Now she’s complaining the stress of the show is making her even hungrier!”

The success of the show comes at a high price for Metz. Her anxiety about doing press for the show has sent her over the edge, according to sources.

“Chrissy panics whenever she has to do a red carpet,” a source revealed. “She hates watching people whisper how fat she is.”

Metz rep denied any problems on the set. However, stress out Chrissy is back to scarfing down over 5,000 calories per day.

“She’ll pound an entire pack of doughnuts at once! The production assistants have to go through her dressing room and toss out all the junk food she’s stashed away.”

Apparently, her dependence on food is causing her to be at odds with her co-stars, and they aren’t sure how much more they can handle. An inside source reveals that the queen-sized actress has become a nuisance not only to the cast but the crew as well.

Metz caused more tension on the set when she failed to tell This Is Us showrunners about her failed marriage to British journalist Martyn Eaden.

“She never mentioned it, so everyone was surprised to learn about it,” a source revealed.

The tension on the set is not good for anyone. Reportedly, Chrissy has terrible mood swings, and the cast isn’t sure what kind of mood she will be in one day to the next.

“Chrissy’s had terrible mood swings, and now that her sketchy past is coming out, she’s even more irritable.”

While Chrissy Metz’s rep denied the rumors, it keeps coming up that the plus sized actress is a diva. The directors of This Is Us allegedly stated that she “refused to take direction and becoming hard to work with.”

Let’s hope that Chrissy Metz or her rep will speak up soon, so we will know if any of these allegations are true.

This Is Us airs Tuesday nights on CBS.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly]