Scheana Marie And Mike Shay Divorce: Jax Taylor, Tom Schwartz Weigh In

Scheana Marie and Mike Shay have been separated for a few months and as they prepare to finalize their divorce, their Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Jax Taylor and Tom Schwartz, are weighing in on their split.

After filming the Vanderpump Rules Season 5 reunion, which was attended by both Scheana Marie and Mike Shay, Taylor and Schwartz appeared on the Pump Rules Podcast where they admitted that things between the couple had taken a turn for the worse before their visit to New Orleans.

As fans will recall, Scheana Marie and Mike Shay were seen going to dinner together when they first arrived but after their outing, Scheana Marie claimed her husband was suffering from sun poisoning and he was hardly seen at all for the remainder of the trip.

“First of all, New Orleans was hot, but it wasn’t sunny,” Taylor revealed of Shay’s alleged sun poisoning, according to a report by Reality Tea on March 2. Schwartz added, “Knowing what we all know now, it all makes sense.”

Scheana Marie, Mike Shay and their co-stars traveled to New Orleans to celebrate a joint bachelor/bachelorette party for Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz, who tied the knot last summer.

“I kind of put two and two together in the beginning, but I didn’t want to say anything. It wasn’t my business,” Taylor continued of his thoughts of potential marital trouble between Scheana Marie and Mike Shay.

“Earlier on than we thought, he might have been planning an exit strategy,” Schwartz speculated.

Jax Taylor went on to admit that he is curious about how things between Scheana Marie and Mike Shay will play out on the show. In recent weeks, it has been revealed that the couple’s split will be addressed and Shay will be seen during the Season 5 reunion, but when it comes to the midseason footage, Taylor said he was “curious.”

“I don’t know about you, Jax, but I didn’t film anything in regards to Scheana’s divorce,” Schwartz confirmed. “No,” Taylor responded, agreeing that he hadn’t filmed any divorce-related scenes either.

Scheana Marie and Mike Shay chronicled years of their relationship on Vanderpump Rules. During Season 2, they became engaged and during Season 3, they got married. Then, during Season 4, they began to face problems in their marriage after Shay’s use of prescription pills was exposed.

Although fans will have to wait and see what exactly led up to their split, rumors began swirling in November which suggested that Shay had suffered a relapse, which he denied. A short time later, however, the couple released a joint statement to Us Weekly about their plans for divorce.

“While we have made the difficult decision to move forward separately, our story will continue on through the love and mutual respect that we have cultivated throughout our 15-year friendship,” the statement read. “Much of the recent speculation and reporting on our relationship has been misguided, and we have come to an amicable decision on all matters. We might have failed at our marriage, but we are committed to succeeding as friends and will continue to support each other’s personal happiness and professional success.”

Since Scheana Marie and Mike Shay ended their marriage, she has been dating actor Robert Parks Valletta and during an event at the end of last year, they made their red carpet debut.

To see more of Scheana Marie and Mike Shay, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 5 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Robin Marchant/Getty Images]