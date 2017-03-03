The ‘Kate Effect’ And Meghan Markle: Prince Harry’s Girlfriend Changing Fashion

With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry jetting off to a Jamaican wedding to enjoy their “first time socializing openly as a couple,” all eyes will inevitably be on the Prince and his girlfriend. Us Magazine writes that Harry and Meghan are in Jamaica to celebrate the wedding of Prince Harry’s best friend, Tom “Skipp” Inskip, in Montego Bay, St. James this week.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding guest status will have both of them hoping that they won’t take away attention from the bride and groom, but the British royal family is nearly always the center of attention. The Daily Mail reports that this wedding will be the first step in the next stage of Markle’s relationship with royalty as she finds out just how much more intense the spotlight can become.

Meghan Markle Is the Most Googled Actress of 2016 She may have only come into the spotlight in October, but Meghan Markle just beat out all… — ⚡️CommonWhiteGirl⚡️ (@_teen_problem) December 14, 2016

It’s nearly impossible for Prince William and Kate Middleton to step outside their doors without photographers documenting their every move. When Middleton married William in 2011, fans took to Twitter to wish her well with the public scrutiny “inflicted” upon her.

A new journey for Kate Middleton.. Wishing you well in dealing with the public's scrutiny inflicted upon you (cont) http://tl.gd/a5otrm — VickySst (@VickySst) April 30, 2011

Meghan and Prince Harry kept the wedding plans secret as long as they could as a way to protect Inskip’s privacy, but the news is out now. Royal fans will be watching to see what Harry and Meghan do, who they hang out with, and what they wear.

The destination wedding is part of the couple’s plan to take their relationship to a more serious level. A Prince Harry insider told the outlet that Harry and Meghan are prepared to be more public about their relationship.

“This the first time that she and Harry have socialised so openly as a couple and is a significant step up in their relationship.”

The insider added that Prince Harry is “head over heels about her. This one could go all the way.” Meghan’s fans and royal watchers are more than ready for an engagement announcement between the two.

I am so ready for a Meghan Markle/Prince Harry engagement and royal wedding. — Femme Fatale (@aisling206) December 7, 2016

If Meghan and Harry continue to appear in public together, and especially if the Prince and the actress announce their engagement, the fashion world will be as focused on Markle’s wardrobe as it already is on Harry’s sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.

Middleton’s fashion choices have an enormous effect on sales, and Markle’s outfits are beginning to follow that same trend.

It’s a sure bet that any photos of Markle at the wedding will be the most sought-after photos for days afterward, and Meghan’s dress will almost definitely sell out.

Meghan Markle is so freaking gorgeous,mate. Prince Harry is a lucky guy. She's royalty. ???? — Dragon (@Being_Vampire) November 8, 2016

Lyst.com is a fashion e-tail outlet whose data experts have recently revealed just how much influence the royals have in the world of fashion. Meghan isn’t actually a royal until Prince Harry proposes to his actress girlfriend, but she’s seen by fashionistas as a member of the inner royal circle.

While “a nod” from Pippa Middleton or her royal sister, Kate Middleton, is often “enough to send a brand’s sales through the roof with items selling out in hours,” Markle’s outfits are beginning to do the same thing to sales.

The “Kate effect” is well known to fashion retailers. Now the Meghan effect is becoming a force to be reckoned with.

@meghanmarkle Y are you so so so pretty!???? — foreverfaster (@foreverfasterr) March 3, 2017

Markle loves to wear a certain style of lace-up pumps, and once Prince Harry became a public part of her life, those pumps made their way to front-page style news, causing them to “completely sell out.”

Sales of Meghan’s favorite flats have “gone through the roof,” while the Burberry suede boots Markle was wearing when she and Prince Harry were first photographed holding hands “sold out on Lyst within 36 hours.”

Meghan’s fans who didn’t get a chance to buy the exact same boots carried on searching for other kinds of similar footwear, sending searches for ankle boots soaring.

Markle may be a “reluctant fashion icon,” but if Meghan and Prince Harry become engaged, Markle will have to put to use her years of acting experience on Suits. Meghan, like Kate Middleton, will be the focus of cameras everywhere she goes, and her clothes will set trends around the world.

I like so much Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ???? — Anja • GreenSmoak (@green_smoak) February 3, 2017

