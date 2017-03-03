Jennifer Lopez Reunited With Marc Anthony For Professional And Personal Reasons

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony were considered one of the most popular celebrity couples during their marriage from 2004 to 2011. In fact, the couple was so popular that People magazine reportedly paid huge amounts of money to become the first media publication to publish photographs of the couple’s newly born twins in 2008.

Jennifer Lopez is particularly thankful for her two kids because at one point she worried she wouldn't have them: https://t.co/cElwmUkn77 pic.twitter.com/2Ygx2pveoj — E! News (@enews) March 3, 2017

Jennifer Lopez’s divorce came as a shock to fans and the media alike, as it was thought that the couple was enjoying a blissful married life. However, Anthony was reportedly micromanaging his wife during their marriage, and the “Let’s Get Loud” singer later revealed that she tried her best to save her marriage, which was reportedly affected by “jealousy issues.”

Unfortunately, any attempts to repair their marriage were ultimately unsuccessful, and the couple split in 2014. Jennifer Lopez still clearly feels the pangs of the breakup, as she recently broke down while filming an HBO documentary while recalling the emotionally turbulent experience she went through during their divorce.

Jennifer Lopez had been involved in a number of relationships before she married Marc Anthony, including marriages to Ojani Noa, a Cuban waiter, and Cris Judd, a backup dancer. She was also in romantic relationships with rapper Sean Combs and actor Ben Affleck.

Despite already dealing with two divorces and several breakups, her split from Marc Anthony proved to be the hardest to deal with, as their relationship had been a long one, and the actress and singer knew the breakup would be devastating for their then-6-year-old twins.

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony are not getting back together anytime soon: "There is a reason we're not together." https://t.co/lE2xY7w1xK pic.twitter.com/ML3JEQujYZ — E! News (@enews) March 3, 2017

Jennifer Lopez has never allowed her personal life to affect her professional career, and she continues to pursue her acting and music careers. Recently, the actress appeared on NBC’s popular crime-thriller Shades of Blue, playing the role of Harlee Santos, a corrupt NYPD detective who is struggling financially while taking care of her daughter. Shades of Blue has been well-received by viewers, with its second season premiering on NBC this month.

The Out of Sight actress revealed that she is very happy with her role on Shades of Blue, which she believes is not merely a cop show but a show about humans dealing with the inevitable good and bad in their lives. Jennifer Lopez is also the producer of the show and has admitted that she was initially reluctant to play the role. According to Forbes, Shades in Blue is so popular that NBC Universo, NBC’s Spanish television network, plans to broadcast the show to the large number of America’s Hispanic population.

Apart from being a famous singer, Jennifer Lopez is also an established actress who has acted in famous movies like Gigli, Selena, Maid in Manhattan, and The Boy Next Door.

Even though she has separated from Marc Anthony, Jennifer Lopez often crosses paths with her former husband for both professional and personal reasons. People magazine reported that the former spouses reunited to celebrate their twins’ ninth birthday.

Celebrating our Max & Emme's 9th birthday @jlo @marcanthony @therealangelopagan #familia #memories #friendship A post shared by Leah Remini (@leahremini) on Feb 20, 2017 at 6:46pm PST

In addition, the actress and singer is due to release a new album in Spanish that will be produced by Marc Anthony’s Magnus Media and Sony Music Latina. According to Latina, Lopez spoke about her excitement in working with her ex-husband’s company, which will also provide consulting services to market and promote the album.

“I am so excited and really looking forward to this new musical journey and to celebrate my Latin roots with Marc Anthony and the Sony/Magnus family.”

Jennifer Lopez’s upcoming all-Spanish album will be released sometime this year, and will be her second Spanish album, with her first – Como Ama Una Mujer – also produced by Anthony in 2007. Despite their divorce, Jennifer and Marc have remained on friendly terms with each other, and the two continue to remain professional friends and co-parents.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]