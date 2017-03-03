Joy-Anna Duggar Confirms Engagement: Wedding Could Be Coming Soon

Over the past week there has been tons of speculation with everyone wondering if Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are either already engaged or about to become engaged. The wait for the answer is over rather quickly. It looks like there is another Duggar wedding on the horizon. Joy-Anna and Austin are indeed already engaged.

Us Weekly confirmed Friday afternoon that Joy-Anna and Austin got engaged on Thursday, March 2. Duggar said, “We just got engaged! I’m so excited to be engaged to my best friend — Austin made it so romantic, it’s amazing.” Duggar is 19-years-old, while her husband-to-be is 23.

Joy Anna is in a courtship with Austin! A post shared by Joy-Anna Duggar (@joy_anna_duggar_fan) on Nov 15, 2016 at 6:06pm PST

Forsyth also weighed in on their new engagement. Austin said, “I’m just overwhelmed with emotion. I’m so excited to be engaged because that means the next step is marriage, and I’m excited to see what the future holds for us!”

While their courtship has not been incredibly long and both are still young, Joy-Anna and Austin have known each other for years. In fact, they have been friends for almost 15 years. When Forsyth decided to ask Duggar to be his girlfriend, he took her to a special location in the woods that he says he has come to many times. Austin said, “It’s a place that I’ve come many times to just get away and spend time with the Lord. I just knew that this was the place that I wanted to ask her.”

Not only was the place special to Forsyth, but he had been in this same location with Joy-Anna once before. Austin says they were together there on August 1, 2015. Joy-Anna chimed in saying, “There was a whole group of us that came up. And we were just hanging out and it was really late at night, stars were just gorgeous. For me that’s really special, but then just being with him. And then now it’s even more special because it’s where we start our courtship.”

JoyAnna and Austin are engaged!!! ???? ❤️ A post shared by Joy-Anna Duggar (@joy_anna_duggar_fan) on Mar 3, 2017 at 12:02pm PST

Duggar and Forsyth announced their official courtship on November 15. When Austin went to ask Joy-Anna’s father, Jim Bob Duggar, permission to court his daughter he was very sweet. People shared that Forsyth said to her father, “You know, over the years, I have just been watching and I really admire her heart for the Lord and her character. She’s such a diligent worker. She gets all the younger siblings working. She’s a good delegator. And then, of course, her beauty.”

Jim Bob shared his thoughts that Austin is a good guy and he would be honored to have Forsyth courting his daughter, Joy-Anna. The season 2 finale of TLC’s Counting On shared this memorable moment on February 27.

Before the confirmation of the engagement today, The Duggar Family Blog shared a teaser for anxious fans Monday with the heading, “Duggar Wedding #5 Coming Soon.” While no details were given away in the post, it does reveal season 3 of Counting On will premiere this summer. Hopefully fans will see some wedding planning for Joy-Anna and Austin, and of course the big proposal.

Joy-Anna is extremely excited about her relationship and future with Austin. In February Duggar voiced that she and Forsyth has already experience so much together such as, “Lots of church ministries, road trips, hiking, hunting and remodeling houses together.” Joy-Anna continued saying, “It’s really special that I got to grow up with him and my family knows him really well.”

Duggar also says, “Watching my sisters go through that with their courtships sets a really good example. I was able to ask them just a lot of questions and wisdom about what they did and didn’t do and then just making it special. Showing him how much I appreciate him, it’s been amazing.” The Duggar rules basically prohibit kissing until marriage and limit physical contact to only side hugs.

Jinger Duggar was the latest Duggar daughter to wed and her special day aired during this season of Counting On. Sisters Jill and Jessa are also married and both have children. Jessa just had a baby boy last month. Jill is currently pregnant with her second son. Do you think Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth will have a fast engagement and start a family right away?

Counting On airs Mondays on TLC.

[Featured Image by The Duggar Family/Twitter]