Kodak Black Update: Rapper Expected To Be Released From Jail Soon, Lawyer Says

Kodak Black may not be spending too much time in jail this time, the attorney for the Florida rapper said after Kodak was slapped for a violation of his probation.

The rapper was picked up this week on a charge of violating probation and the terms of his house arrest for an appearance he made at a boxing match in Ohio and another visit to a Miami strip clip. He is also charged with failing to complete a court-mandated anger management program, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

Though Kodak Black remained behind bars as the week came to a conclusion, the rapper’s lawyers are trying to get him out by claiming that both of the appearances were related to his work and should have been allowed. They also plan to address the anger management allegations in court, the report noted.

The boxing match appearance in particular drew quite a bit of attention. Kodak Black walked with boxing champ Adrien Broner into the ring last Saturday, and said the appearance was a work-related one. Black also contended that his strip club visit was part of a meet-and-greet that is common for artists, XXL noted.

The rapper was sentenced last year to five years of probation after pleading guilty to two criminal charges.

Kodak Black’s lawyers were confident that he would be released in short time following his most recent arrest.”We are vigorously defending this, and hopefully it’ll be resolved next week,” said the rapper’s attorney, Allan Stephen Zamren (via XXL ).After his arrest, Kodak Black was forced to cancel a string of planned concerts this week and the remainder of his tour remains up in the air. His label, Atlantic Records, released a statement about his arrest noting that the issues are expected to be resolved in the coming days. “We are sorry to hear about the recent circumstances surrounding Kodak Black,” the statement said (via HotNewHipHop). “His lawyers are working diligently on this matter and are hopeful that this will be resolved by next week. The remainder of Kodak Black’s Back and Better tour has been postponed. Details on rescheduled tour dates [are] forthcoming.”

In a bit of an odd twist, Kodak Black is being held in the same facility as XXXTENTACION, a fellow 19-year-old artist who is also facing felony charges.

In an interview with HotNewHipHop, XXXTENTACION said be believes that Kodak Black was set up.

“He had permission to go to that boxing match,” he said. “As far as that strip club, I don’t know how that went. But all of these things can be used as marketing records, which can be considered […] work.”

Even if his current arrest is resolved, Kodak Black still has some legal battles ahead. The rapper was arrested last year on charges that he sexually assaulted a woman in a South Carolina hotel room.

Police documents laid out what appeared to be a forceful assault.

“[Octave] forced the victim onto the bed in the room and then onto the floor of the room,” the warrant read (via the Sun-Sentinel). “The [defendant] removed the victim’s underwear” and attacked her orally and then penetrated her, it says.”

The woman also accused Kodak Black, whose real name is Dieuson Octave, of biting her on the neck and chest.

Kodak Black remained behind bars on Friday on his latest probation violation, and his tour remains on an indefinite hiatus until the charges are cleared up.

