Rod Stewart And ‘Game Of Thrones’: How The Singer’s New Video Caused An Uproar

Rod Stewart isn’t someone that one would normally associate with controversy, but here we are, and there it is. Apparently, the Scottish singer caused quite a bit of an uproar when he dropped his new video, because — allegedly — it was meant to look like an ISIS video. However, shortly after the controversy exploded, the singer apologized, and clarified that he and his video co-stars were re-enacting Game of Thrones. So, how did all this controversy come about?

Rod Stewart took the tube to his gig in London https://t.co/5kE43XNGkP pic.twitter.com/ouPgcb3SPT — Maria Bialoszewski (@MariaBialos) March 3, 2017

According to The Independent, Rod Stewart found himself in the middle of a firestorm of controversy when his wife, Penny Lancaster, posted a behind the scenes video to her Instagram. The video, which featured the “Rhythm of my Heart” singer, apparently looked like it was mimicking an execution similar to the one carried out by ISIS.

When the firestorm started, Penny Lancaster almost immediately deleted the video for fear of the backlash that would come.

“Sir Rod, dressed in a white shirt and sunglasses, can then be glimpsed talking to another man who kneels in front of him. Placing his hands on the unknown man’s shoulders, he appears to make a cutting motion across his throat.”

Rod Stewart apologizes for mock beheading video, claiming inspiration was #GameOfThrones and not ISIS https://t.co/D8Fg0hwRuX pic.twitter.com/6ic8m3YS8l — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) March 3, 2017

However, according to Fox News, Rod Stewart almost immediately apologized after the video caused a backlash. He was quick to point out that the video was meant to show him goofing off with his friends, and was inspired by a certain hit HBO show, rather than by any terrorist groups.

“From re-enacting the Beatles’ ‘Abbey Road’ crossing to spontaneously playing out ‘Game Of Thrones,’ we were simply larking about pre-show. Understandably, this has been misinterpreted and I send my deepest apologies to those who have been offended.”

Rod Stewart apologizes for 'ISIS-style' mock beheading video – saying he was ‘playing Game of Thrones’ https://t.co/d7NzRO9T8D pic.twitter.com/5zpgwMnqg3 — People Magazine (@people) March 3, 2017

The backlash on Twitter was almost instant, with various pro-Trump supporters and pro-Brexit supporters angrily tweeting that Rod Stewart was sympathizing with terrorists.

@rodstewart WTF were you thinking? Zero humor in this, 10's of thousands have has there heads BRUTALLY cut off by lSlS, you are INSANE — jimm (@Deplorable_Jimm) March 3, 2017

@FoxNews @rodstewart's sick for doing this, but his wife the more so for posting the despicabke pose on Instagram. Game of Thrones, indeed. — Patriot Fan ???????????? (@FaithR8s) March 3, 2017

But there was, perhaps, no greater controversial statement than the one made by Marina Hyde of The Guardian, who claimed that the Rod Stewart so-called “mock execution video” was in poor taste, but it was in even worse taste to demand “good taste” from our rock stars.

“I can’t think of anything more unbearably vulgar than demanding good taste from our rock stars. Mainly, then, Rod’s desert antics are to be welcomed for the bind in which they placed the Daily Mail. On Wednesday, after he’d been snapped travelling to his O2 gig on the London underground, the Mail ran an article headlined: “In praise of Rod Stewart and what luvvies can learn from him”. Barely 24 hours later … well, what the hell are they supposed to do with this? How many Hail Central Lines do you have to say to atone for this?”

Not the first time Rod Stewart has been involved in a mock beheading scandal either… pic.twitter.com/QopzoJNJcz — Alex Cavendish (@PrisonUK) March 3, 2017

[Featured Image by Steve Welsh/Getty Images]