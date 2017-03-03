Tori Spelling’s Net Worth Spells Trouble For Family With New Baby For 2017

While it is a happy time for Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott, the family is facing some serious financial pinches over the year which will challenge Tori Spelling’s net worth. The new baby, born yesterday, is Spelling’s fifth, and McDermott’s sixth, is named Beau Dean McDermott. Spelling took to social media to post the announcement, but there must be a shadow of concern, as several court appearances are scheduled in the next months.

Dean McDermott’s ex, Mary Jo Eustace, doesn’t care about Tori Spelling’s net worth, or really McDermott’s either, but she wants what she is owed for child support for son, Jack McDermott, and also for back alimony, says the Inquisitr. Eustace is demanding over $100k, and says while Tori Spelling and Dean are living in a million dollar rental, and having parties at the Hotel Bel-Air, she has had to scrape to pay for Jack’s school. Eustace and McDermott have a March court date, where she wants him to start paying in full by 2020. Dean McDermott left Eustace for Tori Spelling, and she claims he has neglected his financial obligations for Jack, to spend instead on five more kids with Tori Spelling.

It’s a Boy!!! We are so excited to announce the birth of the newest member of the McDermott family! Please join us in welcoming Beau Dean McDermott. 03/02/17, 1:48 PM. Photo by @elizabethmessina Link to site: http://bit.ly/2myTMuA A post shared by Tori Spelling (@torispelling) on Mar 3, 2017 at 11:16am PST

For now, the strain on Tori Spelling’s net worth doesn’t seem to be on her mind, or that of Dean McDermott, as she gushes over the new baby boy, Beau Dean McDermott, say the Huffington Post.

“We are over the moon in love with baby Beau. He is a true blessing and his brothers and sisters were overjoyed to meet him! We are all truly grateful for our big beautiful and healthy family.”

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott and family have a full house, as Baby Beau joins siblings Finn, 4, Hattie, 5, Stella, 8, and Liam, 9. McDermott is also dad to an 18-year-old son, Jack, from a previous marriage. Six kids would be a financial strain on any family, and Tori Spelling and McDermott are being sued by Amex and more. While fans of Tori are happy for her, others are commenting on Twitter that with her net worth dwindling, maybe figuring out birth control would be a better idea, after Spelling said the pregnancy was “a total surprise.”

“A total surprise? Um @ Tori_Spelling when u have sex w/out using birth control u can get pregnant.”

“Tori Spelling is as good at acting as she is at remembering birth control.”

Nace el quinto hijo de @Tori_Spelling y ella lo presume en redes https://t.co/Pq8uEE9k2x pic.twitter.com/0DjOoXOxry — Quién (@Quien) March 3, 2017

Hollywood Take says that even as lawsuits are filed, and Dean McDermott’s ex wife is taking him to court, and Tori Spelling’s net worth takes a hit, Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott and family continue to live a lavish life, and Spelling says she can’t help it, as she was raised wealthy, and has expensive taste. Spelling’s mother, Candy Spelling is loaded, but her late father left Tori a pittance, as he allegedly did not like how she cheated on her husband with McDermott, who was also married. The money went to her mother, Candy, and brother, Randy, and Tori Spelling got less than one million dollars.

While even Tori Spelling’s net worth, in total can’t touch her debts, the bills continue to come in, and go unpaid. Sources say she owes AMEX $100k, and has some serious tax debt.

“She [Tori Spelling] also reportedly owes $707,487.30 in unpaid federal taxes from 2014 alone. And she owes $259,108.23 to the state of California.”

Tori Spelling Welcomes Her 5th Child with Dean McDermott!: Tori Spelling has been in everyone’s… https://t.co/wTnAK32lFH #Celebrity #reg — ContentCeleb (@ContentCeleb) March 3, 2017

But Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are not being left high and dry, as Candy Spelling has been paying a few of the couple’s bills. Candy helps the couple by paying rent on their Woodland Hills home, the kids’ private school tuition, and food, and still Tori and Dean can’t seem to afford their glamorous life.

Do you think that Tori Spelling’s net worth will rebound enough to cover her family’s expenses with the new baby?

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/Invision/A P)