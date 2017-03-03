Is Miranda Lambert Responding To Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s ‘The Voice’ PDA?

Is Miranda Lambert cryptically responding to Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s PDA after the two flirted their way through The Voice Season 12 premiere?

Blake and Gwen couldn’t seem to stop gushing over each other on The Voice’s two-night premiere on NBC this week, with Yahoo! reporting that Stefani sat on Shelton’s lap multiple times during the first episode, but fans are now speculating that Shelton’s ex-wife Miranda may have a cryptic response.

Following The Voice’s Season 12 premiere on February 27 and second episode of blind auditions on February 28, some viewers were quick to drag Lambert’s name back into the Gwen and Blake narrative after seeing the couple looking loved up following Stefani’s return to the show.

“It hurts me so much to see Gwen and Blake on The Voice. I truly do miss Blake and Miranda so much,” @itsnickyyy_ tweeted of Shelton and Stefani’s polarizing PDA and @bre_on_uhhh wrote, “I feel bad for Miranda Lambert if she watches The Voice. All they do is crack jokes about Blake and Gwen.. #awk.”

“Maybe I’m biased because I loved him [with] Miranda, but when did @NBCTheVoice turn into the Gwen & Blake show? #TheVoice #TeamMiranda,” @Jen_Briggs27 added.

But as fans were quick to bring Lambert back into the fold after seeing Gwen and Blake flirting on the singing show, Miranda took to Instagram to seemingly hit back by letting fans know that she’s very much moved on and feeling pretty loved-up with boyfriend Anderson East, who Miranda began dating shortly after she and Shelton announced their divorce in 2015.

Though Miranda hasn’t revealed if she tuned in to The Voice to see Shelton and Stefani getting close and didn’t directly respond to fans throwing her name back into the mix more than a year and a half after she and Blake divorced, Lambert did appear to respond with a snap of herself and Anderson posted to Instagram shortly after the second of the show’s blind audition rounds.

Lambert told her more than 3 million followers on the social media site that she and Anderson had adopted three cats together just hours after Blake and Gwen hit the headlines for their PDA, which caused some backlash from some The Voice viewers who claimed that their flirting was so full on that they threatened to turn off.

“The cat’s outta the bag…,” Miranda Lambert captioned a number of black and white photos showing herself and East showing some love to their new additions just hours after Blake and Gwen’s love fest on The Voice.

“We have 3 new feline farm hands! Bobbi McGee (the kitten), Nick Saban and the big boy, Bear Bryant. So happy to have new farm friends,” Lambert added in the caption, revealing that she and East adopted their new felines from a shelter in Tennessee.

Some fans were quick to note Lambert’s big news had some interesting timing as the country star revealed her and Anderson’s new additions shortly after Shelton and Stefani gushed over each otheron The Voice Season 12 premiere and noted that Miranda’s Instagram upload also marked an infrequent glimpse into her personal life with Anderson that Lambert rarely shows off.

Miranda has posted few photos with Anderson since she and her fellow country musician confirmed they were dating in November 2015, and, while Gwen and Blake have become somewhat famous for not exactly being shy about their romance, Lambert has rarely spoken about her relationship with East.

Lambert understandably hasn’t publicly spoken about Shelton and Stefani’s recent PDA on The Voice either, though their flirting became a big topic of conversation following the NBC show’s Season 12 premiere and Miranda’s possible cryptic response to having her name once again thrown in with Blake and Gwen’s also comes just days after Miranda was accused of throwing shade at her ex-husband.

Some fans claimed that Lambert may have been throwing out a cryptic diss in Shelton’s direction after Blake was notably shut out at the 2017 ACM Awards nominations last month, failing to gain a single nomination for his new music while Miranda was honored with six nominations for her album The Weight of these Wings, which is Lambert’s first release since her split with Shelton and is thought to be inspired by their 2015 divorce.

Do you think Miranda Lambert was responding to having her name once again thrown in with Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani with her sweet Instagram post with boyfriend Anderson East? Or was the timing purely coincidental?

