April The Giraffe: ‘Timeline Is Wrong,’ Says Park Owner In Video Update

There are new updates with April, the pregnant giraffe who lives at the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York. According to updates posted last night and this morning, April is in good health and the baby is showing plenty of activity.

While there is definitely a baby on the way, the Animal Adventure Park owner stated in a video update that the timeline for April’s pregnancy and due date is wrong. He also encouraged those watching the live giraffe cam to be patient and let nature take its course. You can watch the live giraffe cam streaming 24/7 in the video player below.

In the following video, Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch discussed April the giraffe’s due date and timeline and the fact that millions who are watching the live giraffe cam continue to ask numerous questions regarding why April hasn’t given birth. The live giraffe cam has gone viral and millions have tuned in to watch April give birth. Many believed the birth would be imminent and a new calf would be born by now. Some have expressed strong emotions because April hasn’t gone into labor yet.

You can watch Jordan Patch speak about the timeline and April’s pregnancy in the video below. Fast forward the video to approximately 3:23. Patch stated the following in the video.

“Birth intervention, a lot of people are concerned, like ‘Oh, April’s taking too long, she’s a month past due, what are you going to do to intervene?'” The timeline is obviously wrong a little bit at this point. And to elaborate on that, we observed the breeding behavior about mid-October. Now that does not mean that just because they bred they conceived. Just like any other animal and human, conception doesn’t occur each time. Thank God. So if anything, maybe we missed a cycle. Cycles are every 17 days. So maybe 17 days past what we thought will be the due date. Or if we missed that cycle it might be 34 days past that. What we have to base it on, what our vets base it on is physical conditions.”

While the world is on edge waiting for April to go into labor, it’s important to realize that the Animal Adventure Park owner said that it could be 17 or 34 days past what they thought was the due date. April is showing signs of a healthy pregnancy, but she is not showing signs of labor. If you’ve ever heard the old cliche that a watched pot never boils, you might feel that a watched giraffe cam never produces a calf. Rest assured, a calf is coming, but the initial belief that birth was imminent does not seem to be the case.

Patch stated the best way to determine how close April is to begin in labor is through physical changes and assessments. Each day, the Animal Adventure Park issues two official updates through their Facebook page regarding April’s progress. In the morning update for March 3, 2017, Patch stated that April had updated some of her physical patterns. You may read the Facebook update below.

“Evident to our overnight viewers, April changed some of her behaviors overnight. Moving in different patterns, choosing new spots to stand and sleep, and even going off her usual sleep routine (recognizable to our loyal viewers). Why? Could be many reasons. Continued increase in belly movements. Keeper reports this morning suggest all observed physical signs remain unchanged and on the positive.”

Patch also shared an update on March 2, 2017, that included a photo of April with her handler Alyssa.

“April is – without question – growing! Keepers were able to get hands on the belly and make ‘contact’ with baby! April appears a little more on edge – but only in the sense of not being as ‘lovey’ as usual. However, that didn’t stop a selfie between Allysa and April!”

Judging by Patch’s remarks and April’s current physical updates and status, it’s possible that she still has some time before active labor sets in. Giraffes have a gestation period of 13 to 15 months, and at this point, there is no way to know for certain when the new calf will be here.

Stay tuned for the latest updates, and don’t miss the official Animal Adventure Park chat sessions on YouTube.

