Christie Brinkley Chops Off Her Iconic Hair: Or Does She?

Christie Brinkley made an appearance at a Sports Illustrated event last week with her iconic long golden curly tresses on full display, according to People magazine.

But then, just a few days later, she appeared at an event for Vibe with an entirely different hairdo: shoulder-length straight hair with a deep side part and side swept bangs.

So did Christie Brinkley really cut off her iconic long golden curls from one event to the next? Despite first impressions, the answer is probably not.

Keep in mind that Christie Brinkley has her own range of hair extensions, the Hair2Wear Christie Brinkley Hair Extensions to be exact, which are reasonably priced and clip straight into existing hair to make it appear longer and fuller. As People magazine reported, chances are the shoulder-length straight hair is probably much closer to the swimsuit model’s natural hairdo, while the longer, fuller, curly golden hair is most likely a result of her own clip-in hair extension products.

Christie Brinkley is one of the most illustrious figures in the American fashion industry, with a career spanning four decades. The swimsuit model became famous for appearing consecutively in four Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issues and for being the model who prominently featured in CoverGirl advertisements. Besides fashion modeling, Christie Brinkley has also ventured into other areas like acting, photography, writing, and fashion designing (not to mention those hair extensions!). Christie Brinkley has also acted in popular movies like Vegas Vacation and National Lampoon’s Vacation.

One of the most striking aspects of the world-famous swimsuit model is that she appears to have hardly aged despite now being 62-years-old. In fact, NYDJ Company has featured Christie Brinkley along with Bridget Moynahan and Ashley Graham in a recent advertising campaign to promote its slimming jeans to women of all ages.

The model’s appearance in NYDJ’s Fit to Be campaign bears testament to her ability to maintain her beauty and incredible physique even after becoming a sexagenarian. Middle-aged people often look up to Christie Brinkley as an inspiration for maintaining their health and fitness, and as a result, Total Gym, the company that sells exercising machines and home gym systems, has featured Christie Brinkley along with veteran actor Chuck Norris in their advertisements. The model has also featured in the Total Gym infomercial along with Chuck Norris and his wife Gena O’Kelly.

Earlier, Christie Brinkley revealed that she relied on the so-called “water diet” to maintain her weight. However, she soon found out that the water diet was unhealthy, and since then, she has nourished herself with a balanced diet that mostly comprises of organic products.

A strict vegetarian, Christie Brinkley claims to follow a simple eating plan that involves consuming different colored vegetables, believing that vegetables of different colors provide different essential nutrients. Moreover, the actress believes that her meat-free diet has played an important role in enabling her to enjoy a life free of any health issues. And above all, Christie Brinkley has confessed that deep-tissue massages and Epsom salt baths have always helped her to rejuvenate.

Christie Brinkley busts that myth about cutting your hair once you’re over 40 wide open. #hairtalk #maturewoman pic.twitter.com/kP7CDcT9vN — Capital Hair&Beauty (@CapitalHair) August 15, 2016

Christie Brinkley has been rumored to be in a relationship with David Foster, the multitalented Canadian musician, especially after the pair were spotted enjoying a night out at Ralph Lauren’s Polo Bar in New York. Later, the duo attended trumpeter Chris Botti’s live show at the Blue Note Jazz Club. According to E! Online, Christie Brinkley posted a message on Instagram that revealed her excitement while attending the show.

“You don’t want to miss this amazing show! It’s dreamy, romantic, sexy and fun and man can that band play! It’s a joy to watch! PS I got to be guest drummer on one song.”

Christie and David enjoyed each other’s company so much that they also went to attend Andrea Bocelli’s show in Madison Square Garden. According to People magazine, David Foster divorced Yolanda Hadid in 2015 and Christie Brinkley divorced Peter Cook, her former architect husband, in 2008.

Christie Brinkley and David Foster Enjoy Two Date Nights in a Row — Get The Details https://t.co/iFyLpyf3gk pic.twitter.com/TgB45s38Po — Celebrities World (@CelebritiesWRLD) December 23, 2016

However, Page Six reported that the pair are not actually dating. While it remains clear that Christie Brinkley has spent time with Foster on a number of occasions, Page Six quoted a source who claims that they are “not a couple.”

“They sporadically keep in touch. They are friends.”

[Featured Image by Rick Kern/Getty Images]