‘Days Of Our Lives’: Arianne Zucker Says Nicole’s Been ‘Slapped Around’

Days Of Our Lives fans were shocked when it was reported earlier this week that Arianne Zucker is leaving the NBC soap opera. Not much information was available at the time. However, in a new interview, the actress explains why she is leaving.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the actress who plays Nicole Walker is not renewing her contract in April. Since the soap opera films several months in advance, Zucker will still be seen on television screens until later this year. At the time that article was published, it was not explained why Arianne is choosing not to renew her contract. However, in the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, the answer was finally revealed. So, why is the DOOL actress leaving Salem?

In the interview, Arianne Zucker mentioned this is not the first time she has considered leaving Days of Our Lives. Two years ago, the actress thought about leaving but ended up staying. Fans are wondering if how Nicole Walker’s story has been playing out on DOOL is a reason that she is leaving. It turns out that it definitely plays a role in Zucker’s decision to exit Salem.

“Yes, I would say a little bit. It did factor in, not having a full-blown story. I think that I’ve had some great stories, don’t get me wrong, for sure. I think listening to the fans, too, and their disappointment over how this character has been written and pushed aside and slapped around, you try not to take things personally, but it’s hard not to.”

It seems as if the writers just don’t want Nicole Walker to be happy. This has been mentioned on fan forums and on social media several times. Broken hearts, time in prison, the sudden death of Dr. Daniel Jonas (Shawn Christian), and now Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) getting custody of Nicole’s baby, Holly. When does all the heartbreak and traumatic storylines end? Why can’t Nicole just be happy for once?

In a previous issue of Soap Opera Digest, executive producer Ken Corday discussed bringing on Ron Carlivati as the new head writer. He mentioned that this summer, there would be more stories featuring Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), Nicole, and Chloe. When Arianne was asked if the new head writer caused her to reconsider leaving, the actress said absolutely not.

“I had a plan. It’s great that he’s coming on and I know that he’s got some amazing writing abilities, so I was very happy for the show.”

Speaking of Shawn Christian’s exit from Days of Our Lives, it turns out that he did not leave on his own. The man who played Daniel Jonas was fired. Even though it was widely reported that Christian quit, the Inquisitr reported several months ago that Shawn Christian said he felt like he was blindsided and sucker-punched when he discovered his character was going to die.

“I had no idea it was coming, so I was part blindsided and part sucker-punched.”

As for Arianne Zucker, she was not happy to learn that her co-star and boyfriend in real life was fired.

“I was really shocked, I have to say. Not just for the fact that we were working together at the time, but I was surprised that he was the one to go. I read in some places that that he left of his own accord. ‘Uh, no, he didn’t; he was fired.’ He did not leave on his own accord. I wasn’t happy about it.”

Zucker was asked if she would ever consider returning to DOOL. The actress said she would, but nobody knows what is going to happen. She added that it is up to the writers to make it work, not her.

What do you think of what Arianne Zucker had to say about Nicole Walker? Do you have any thoughts on her revealing that Shawn Christian was fired from Days of Our Lives?

[Featured Image by Trae Patton/NBC]