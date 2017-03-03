Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry Split: Miranda Kerr Blamed, Katy Addresses Breakup

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s split was recently reported to have been caused by a mystery woman flirting with the actor. However, what not most people know about is that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s ex-wife also got caught up in the rumor mill.

Besides Erin McCabe, who was rumored to be Bloom’s new girl, his ex-wife Miranda Kerr was also reported to be the cause for his split with Katy Perry. Bloom, Perry and Kerr were spotted at the Oscars after-party. Reportedly, an incident happened between the actor and Australian model before his split with the “Chained to the Rhythm” singer was confirmed.

According to a tipster for OK! Magazine, Orlando and Miranda were getting too close to each other and Katy Perry only watched in disappointment. The witness shared that Kerr hugged and kissed her ex-husband, a gesture that seemed innocent, but this did not sit well with Katy.

Miranda reportedly ignored the “Firework” singer to focus more on Orlando, with whom she shares a son. Katy Perry, on the other hand, could only let out a fake smile, which Kerr did not seem to notice, the report added.

Kerr’s name got dragged in the split after rumors of Erin surfaced online. Reports have it that Erin, the daughter of Global Green charity president Les McCabe, was getting cozy with the actor at a pre-Oscars party. This happened six days before representatives for Bloom and Perry confirmed the couple’s split. Daily Mail even obtained photos of McCabe and Bloom whispering in each other’s ears and getting flirty.

Sources revealed that McCabe intentionally got seated next to Bloom at the said party after she swapped her place card, the publication noted.

There are now two people involved in the Orlando Bloom Katy Perry split, but according to Katy, there is no need to play the blame game. In a Twitter post, the 32-year-old songwriter broke her silence on her split with Bloom, implying that people should not point a finger at anyone. She also made it clear that exes can remain friends and that no one is a villain or victim. This should shoot down rumors that Miranda had a hand in the breakup.

HOW BOUT A NEW WAY OF THINKING FOR 2017⁉️U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one's a victim or a villain, get a life y'all!???? — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 2, 2017

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom dated for 15 months before their split. The two made headlines in 2016 when they went paddle-boating, with Orlando completely naked, in Italy. Both had been married previously and they were friends first for several years before they started dating as a couple in January 2016.

In November 2016, rumors of their split emerged after 10 months of being together. According to a source for InTouch Weekly at that time, Orlando revealed to his friends that he had ended things between them because he did not want to get married and have kids. This rumor was not confirmed, especially when Bloom had posted a photo on Instagram holding Perry’s dog.

Their split was made official when reps for both stars confirmed it in a statement to Entertainment Tonight.

“Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time.”

Meanwhile, Katy Perry’s new look is catching some attention. The “Dark Horse” singer chopped off her hair and dyed it platinum blonde following the breakup news. Fans swear that she now looks like Miley Cyrus. It is easy to assume that the split prompted her to pull off the new do but according to Perry, the look was inspired by Michelle Williams.

Although Katy and Orlando are taking a break at the moment, an insider revealed to E! News that “both still love each other very much.” There could even be a possibility of a reunion. Fans should just watch out for that.

