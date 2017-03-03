‘Bold And Beautiful’ Spoilers: Will Brooke Find Out About Ridge’s Secret?

Bold and Beautiful spoilers tease Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) could find out about Ridge’s (Thorsten Kaye) betrayal during the week of March 6. Charlie (Dick Christie) remains convinced that the moment he saw Quinn (Rena Sofer) wipe lipstick from Ridge’s mouth was because the two were kissing. He jumped to the conclusion that since they were kissing, they must be having an affair. Bold and Beautiful spoilers suggest that Katie (Heather Tom) discovers Ridge’s secret and considers telling her sister the scoop.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Charlie tries to convince Pam (Alley Mills) that Ridge and Quinn are having an affair, but she doesn’t believe him. She thinks there has to be another explanation to why Ridge and Quinn are so close since the business trip to San Francisco. Bold and Beautiful fans know that he isn’t completely wrong — they did kiss but haven’t slept together, yet.

It won’t be long before more people start to suspect that there may be more than meets the eye between Ridge and Quinn. Bold and Beautiful spoilers tease that right now only Ivy Forrester (Ashleigh Brewer) and Charlie suspect anything is going on between them. It looks like during the week of March 6 that may change.

Bold and Beautiful spoilers tease that Katie will start to suspect that something isn’t quite right between Quinn and Ridge. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Katie have a sisterly pow wow as Brooke picks her wedding dress. Katie picks up that Brooke is having some second thoughts and begins to wonder if Ridge isn’t the man for her sister.

Later, Katie watches Quinn and Ridge talking, and she notices there could be something between them. Bold and Beautiful spoilers indicate that Quinn and Ridge didn’t know that Katie was watching them. She sees something that seems to confirm her fears — Ridge and Quinn could be on the way to an affair. Now, Katie wonders if she should tell Brooke or keep it to herself for now.

Bold and Beautiful spoilers suggest that Brooke and Ridge will sit down with R.J. (Anthony Turpel) and tell him they decided to elope. Of course, R.J. is happy with the news.However, he seems preoccupied with his growing infatuation with Coco Spectra (Courtney Grosbeck).

Coco begins her internship at Forrester Creations and has no idea that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) plans on using her to steal FC designs. Bold and Beautiful spoilers reveal that the Forresters suspect that Coco may be there to spy on them, so they initially are on high alert around her, but that changes pretty quickly.

Bold and Beautiful spoilers tease that Coco becomes a hero at Forrester Creations after she acts quickly and saves someone’s life. The Forresters are impressed and embrace her into the family business. Sally tells Saul (Alex Wyse) to install the spy camera in Coco’s necklace.

According to March 20 issue of CBS Soaps In Depth reported that Ridge announces that the Forrester Creations staff will go to Australia for Steffy (Jacqueline McInnes Woo0d) and Liam’s (Scott Clifton) wedding as well as a fashion show. Eric (John McCook) seems excited about the Forrester trip. Will Eric find out about Ridge and Quinn’s betrayal while in Australia?

Bold and Beautiful spoilers suggest that Katie considers telling Brooke about what she saw between Ridge and Quinn. She feels conflicted about it because she could be over reacting. At the end of the Week of March 6, Katie will make a shocking accusation.

Bold and Beautiful fans, will Katie tell Brooke about her suspicions? How long will Ridge and Quinn be able to keep it together before they finally hit the sheets? How will Eric react when he learns that his wife is smitten with his son?

Bold and Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images]