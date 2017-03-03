Lala Kent Spotted With Lisa Vanderpump After ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Return

Lala Kent followed up her recent return to the set of Vanderpump Rules with a public appearance in honor of her former co-star and boss, Lisa Vanderpump.

On March 2, the Daily Mail shared a number of photos from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s Vanderpump Dogs store opening in West Hollywood, California and at the event, Lala Kent was seen posing alongside Vanderpump and their fellow co-stars, including Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, Scheana Marie and Stassi Schroeder.

Lala Kent wasn’t seen much with Doute, Maloney and Schroeder, but the former SUR Restaurant hostess appeared to have planned to wear matching outfits with Scheana Marie. Although their outfits weren’t identical, they were both sporting green velvet minidresses and heels.

According to the Daily Mail, Lala Kent quit Vanderpump Rules months ago but during a recent visit to SUR Restaurant, her drama with Kristen Doute was revisited. Although both sides of the argument have told different stories about their encounter, rumor has it that the two women engaged in a loud dispute at the venue.

A post shared by Give Them Lala (@lalakent) on Feb 1, 2017 at 6:27pm PST

News of Lala Kent’s recent appearance with Lisa Vanderpump and her co-stars comes just after Us Weekly confirmed she would be returning to the hit reality series for the show’s upcoming Season 5 reunion.

The Vanderpump Rules Season 5 reunion was filmed with executive producer Andy Cohen on Friday, February 24, and during the taping, Lala Kent posed for photos with Ariana Madix and Scheana Marie Shay.

“She hung out with Scheana and Ariana the whole time [while filming the reunion],” an insider said, adding that Lala Kent is “texting and talking all the time” to Shay.

As for why she decided to return to the show after quitting, the insider said Lala Kent was there “to say her piece” and insisted that “she would not be back” for Season 6.

As fans will recall, Lala Kent became a hot topic with her co-stars after she was accused of dating a married man who had allegedly gifted her a Range Rover and several other high-priced items. Although Kent denied that her boyfriend was married, she refused to confirm his identity and the rumors continued.

A post shared by Give Them Lala (@lalakent) on Jan 20, 2017 at 8:11pm PST

Following the speculation into her relationship, Lala Kent confirmed she would not be returning to the show.

“I’m excited for people to watch me exit because it’s just going to show a new side of my life and I think it will get to show people who I really am,” Lala Kent confirmed to TooFab. “I watch the show sometimes and I’m like that’s not me. I want people to see who I actually hang out with, my day-to-day life. And I never got to show that. I’m excited for people to watch me leave ‘Vanderpump Rules’ to be quite honest.”

“I made it halfway through the season and just decided that I want no part of the people anymore,” she explained. “I feel like they don’t deserve to be in my world in any way shape or form. So I dismissed myself.”

Since leaving the show, Lala Kent has been seen with a few of her co-stars but when it comes to making an appearance during the series’ sixth season, which has not yet been officially confirmed by the network, she doesn’t appear to be at all open to the possibility.

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 5 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Rochelle Brodin/Getty Images]