‘This Is Us’ Spoilers: Jack’s Death Is Not Happening This Season, Say The Stars

This Is Us fans can rest easy, at least for now: Jack’s death, while inevitable, is not happening this season. And these major This Is Us spoilers have been dropped by none other than the cast members themselves, who, perhaps out of consideration for our ever-breaking hearts, have decided to let fans know that they’re going to have to wait a little bit longer to see how our beloved Jack Pearson passed away.

First, according to the latest This Is Us spoilers from Us Weekly, no less of an authority than Milo Ventimiglia — who plays Jack himself — has confirmed that fans will not see Jack’s death in this season. The first season will end in about two weeks, so it’s good to know that there won’t be a rush to show Jack’s death.

The outlet spoke to Ventimiglia, and he put fans’ minds at ease.

“No, we’re a ways off. I don’t think it’s scaleable — I really don’t think it’s scaleable. It’s one of those things that [series creator] Dan Fogelman [does where] you’re making people fall in love with Jack and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and the relationship with these kids and everything, that I really feel people are going to be crushed when that moment comes.”

But there is one death that’s already happened: the death of William, Randall’s biological father.

According to the latest This Is Us spoilers from the Huffington Post, fans can expect to see a whole new dynamic between Randall and the rest of his family thanks to William’s death. The outlet spoke to Susan Kelechi Watson, who plays Randall’s wife, Beth, on the show, and she gave some insight as to the differences that fans can expect to see going forward.

“They started off as strangers … and then she kind of sort of let him in. And then he figures his role out in the family, and they become family and they become friends. It’s going to be difficult and she didn’t have a chance to say goodbye. And her being his main caretaker in a sense, being home with him. You’ll find out how much she’s helped him in terms of medicine and doctors … So, it’s going to have a big effect.”

Finally, the latest This Is Us spoilers from AOL suggest that Milo Ventimiglia knows that thanks to his portrayal of Jack, he’s become a new type of sex symbol, and that he now represents the different dimensions that a true sex symbol can and should have.

In an interview with Sirius Radio, he confirmed that he knows all of this about himself and promised the ladies that he’s an “excellent lover.”

“Yes, I love very deeply. No, I’m not uncomfortable with it. I try and represent what men could be… Just be a strong man, a good man, contribute to the world instead of taking away from it. In turn, you’re going to attract a good mate. You’re going to attract someone who loves you for who you are — not for just how your nose is placed in relation to your chin.”

He certainly has our undivided attention now!

