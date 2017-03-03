Gays For Trump Spur ‘March 4 Trump’ Rally In D.C. As Gay Rights Stay Intact

Despite being scorned by much of the LGBT community, Gays for Trump stuck with their candidate through his controversy-laden campaign — a support set to carry through his presidency with a March 4 Trump rally planned for Saturday, March 4.

Gays for Trump will march alongside other supporters of the 45th president from the Washington Monument to the White House in D.C., eventually ending up somewhere around Lafayette Park. Organizers say the appropriate permits have been acquired, and that police will be shielding the group as it moves through the center of the capital.

Several other cities will also feature March 4 Trump rallies, though it’s not clear if these ones will have as many Gays for Trump as the D.C. edition. The event’s website lists locations in dozens of U.S. cities, including New York City, San Diego, Las Vegas, Denver, Miami, Nashville and Berkley. It also suggests that places without an event may just be “waiting for someone to step forward” to make sure their approval of the president’s plan to “put America first” is known.

“A seditious fringe has resolved to sabotage this restored purpose. An insidious propaganda apparatus intends on further shredding the truth. Our cities are being assailed, our police are under attack, and our livelihoods are being given away. From radical Islamic terrorism to our deliberately undermined military, the challenges posed from without are just as dangerous.”

While the March 4 Trump is not entirely a gay rights event by any means, Gays for Trump, based out of North Carolina, were one of the major forces behind bringing it to fruition. The group’s president, Peter Boykin, told Washington Blade that Washington, D.C.’s manifestation in particular would have a strong showing from the gay community.

“It is for everybody but you will see a lot of rainbow flags. D.C.-area Gays for Trump will definitely be attending.”

While anti-gay Indiana governor Mike Pence being chosen as vice-president had many nervous that gay rights were about to see a massive shift backward in the United States, the first month of Trump’s presidency has left them largely intact. Last month, the gay blogosphere exploded with rumors that an anti-LBGT executive order was about to drop, but instead, the White House simply reaffirmed that they would be keeping Obama-era LGBT employee discrimination protections in place, reported the New York Post.

“President Trump continues to be respectful and supportive of LGBTQ rights, just as he was throughout the election. The president is proud to have been the first ever GOP nominee to mention the LGBTQ community in his nomination acceptance speech, pledging then to protect the community from violence and oppression.”

On the other hand, the other part of LGBT — the transgender community — have already had a concrete setback to the future of their civil rights. The Trump administration dialed back guidelines that threatened to cut federal funding to schools that did not allow transgender students to use the bathroom that coincided with their gender identity. Chad Griffin of the Human Rights Campaign warned Gays for Trump and other gay rights groups to stand by other marginalized individuals even if some protections remained in place, reported New York Times.

“LGBTQ refugees, immigrants, Muslims and women are scared today, and with good reason. Donald Trump has done nothing but undermine equality since he set foot in the White House.”

The measure may not have deterred Gays for Trump, but it did irk the already small base of Trump’s trans supporters. Jackie Evancho, the young classical singer who performed at the president’s inauguration, asked for an audience with the president to discuss the move, nervous about the way it could negatively influence the life of her trans sister. Caitlyn Jenner, who gave herself the kiss of death in the trans community after attending a pre-inauguration event, released a video telling Trump that he needed to “call her” in order to clear up his “disaster.”

“I have a message for the trans kids of America. You’re winning. I know it doesn’t feel like it today and every day, but you’re winning… Now, I have a message for the bullies. You’re sick. And because you’re weak you pick on kids, you pick on women or anyone else you think is vulnerable. Apparently, even becoming the attorney general isn’t enough to cure some people of their insecurities.”

Though Trump may scramble to find celebrities willing to associate their name with him, Joy Villa, the singer who proudly wore a “Make America Great Again” dress to the Grammys will be lending her talent to the March 4 Trump rally. The singer is not a member of Gays for Trump herself, as she’s married to Danish writer and photographer Thorsten Overgaard, but she certainly knows something about having an opinion that jars with the majority of your community.

March 4 Trump organizers added that the event “is a peaceful assembly,” asking that attendees do not “impede traffic, litter, vandalize, or do anything else illegal and unbefitting” lest they be ejected from the march or the police be notified. Some are already anticipating a showdown between Trump supporters and those who oppose the march, including conspiracy theorist Alex Jones ofInfowars — who has claimed to still be in contact with the president since he has assumed office.

Do you think the Gays for Trump showing up at the March 4 Trump rally can count on gay rights being preserved through his presidency?

[Featured Image by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images]