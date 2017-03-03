Barack And Michelle Obama Divorce Rumor Fake News Story Debunked By Snopes.com

A viral rumor that President Barack Obama had filed for divorce from wife Michelle in an Illinois court has now been put to rest after the popular website, Snopes.com, which specializes in checking and debunking rumors and urban legends, investigated and found no evidence whatsoever that the nation’s former first couple was on the rocks.

The Obama divorce rumor was only the latest in a long series of rumors surrounding the seemingly idyllic marriage of the former POTUS and FLOTUS. In fact, rumors about their supposedly imminent divorce have circulated publicly at least since 2010 when The National Enquirer tabloid published an unsubstantiated story that the Obama marriage was about to disintegrate.

The publisher of The National Enquirer, David Pecker, is a longtime, close personal friend of Donald Trump, and during the Republican primary campaign, the checkout-counter tabloid published several unsubstantiated stories attacking Trump’s Republican rival, Texas Senator Ted Cruz. The paper alleged that Cruz had conducted extramarital affairs with five different women and that Cruz’s father, Rafael Cruz, had taken part in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963.

In 2012, conservative author Ed Klein published a book about Obama titled The Amateur: Barack Obama in the White House, in which he alleged that during Obama’s losing 2000 campaign for congress in Illinois, tensions ran so high between the couple that they contemplated divorce.

In 2013, the Enquirer was at it again, claiming that Barack Obama had flirted with Caroline Kennedy, daughter of the slain president, which so enraged Michelle that she sought a divorce.

Again, the rumors had no basis.

Klein is also the author of books attacking Hillary and Bill Clinton, including Guilty as Sin: Uncovering New Evidence of Corruption and How Hillary Clinton and the Democrats Derailed the FBI Investigation, UNLIKEABLE: The Problem with Hillary, and Blood Feud: The Clintons vs. the Obamas.

In 2014, the Pecker-run tabloid tried again, claiming that a team of private investigators had compiled documents proving that Barack Obama had engaged in extramarital relationships. But that story again went nowhere, and the “secret divorce file” never turned up in public, if, in fact, it existed at all which appears unlikely.

But in February of this year, about a month after the Obama couple departed the White House after serving eight years as president and first lady, a new rumor circulated online.

According to the most recent Obama divorce scuttlebutt, it was Barack Obama who filed for divorce against Michelle, filing papers in an Illinois court after learning of his wife’s marital infidelity.

But the latest rumor proved even more insubstantial the the previous divorce rumors around Barack and Michelle Obama. Snopes.com reporters combed the court database in Cook County, Illinois, turning up no evidence that either Obama had filed for divorce — evidence that would be public record and easily accessible if it existed.

Snopes found that, in fact, the latest Obama divorce rumor originated with a satirical “fake news” website, The Resistance: Last Line of Defense.

A quick reading of the article should have tipped off any reader that the story was intended in humor.

“The infidelity, according to the Obama’s longtime housekeeper, Analita Consuelo Gonsales, isn’t recent but rather the revelation through a recent DNA test that Obama isn’t the biological father of Sasha or Malia,” the site wrote.

“Gonsales said that it wasn’t really a surprise, because during an argument in 2003 Barack admitted to Michelle that he had faked all of his orgasms. Michelle, in turn, admitted that she had an affair with a biolab and that the children were actually the product of advanced genetic engineering.”

The tongue-in-cheek nature of those assertions is likely to be obvious to most readers.

The couple who took the places of Barack and Michelle Obama has yet to occupy the White House as a couple. Melania Trump, wife of Donald Trump and now first lady, has remained in the couple’s New York City lavish Trump Tower apartment for the first month of her husband’s term at a cost of up to $146,000 per day to U.S taxpayers, for her security measures.

She now says that she will move into the White House when her son with Donald, Barron Trump, ends his current school year in June.

[Featured Image by Win McNamee/Getty Images]