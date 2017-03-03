Paris Jackson Signs To IMG Models– Would Her Father, Michael, Have Approved?

Paris Jackson is officially an IMG Model.

thank you @imgmodels i feel very lucky and blessed A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Mar 2, 2017 at 10:06am PST

Both IMG and Paris herself announced Thursday that she had signed a contract with the agency, CBS News reports. A contract with IMG Models is a pretty big deal in the fashion world as it’s one of the most prestigious modeling agencies in the industry. Their roster of models includes Gisele Bundchen, Kate Moss, and Gigi Hadid, among other big names.

But anyone who has been following the budding career of Michael Jackson’s second oldest child shouldn’t be too surprised at the news. Paris Jackson has been proving that she has the looks and talent to be a top model for a while now.

She’s appeared on the cover of CCR Fashion Book and Rolling Stone looking very much like a young fashion superstar who’s getting ready to take over the world.

패리스 잭슨 Paris Jackson (Daughter of Michael Jackson), Rolling Stone US, February 2017. (p: David Lachapelle) pic.twitter.com/4uxKdemMvI — 화보백업계정 (@jmtastexx) January 28, 2017

Wow, Michael Jackson's daughter is all grown up & stunning! Congrats to her signing w/ IMG model agency. #girlpower ????@ParisJackson pic.twitter.com/aIeNCUEgXA — Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) March 3, 2017

Paris Jackson Looks Just Like Madonna In Chanel Modeling … : https://t.co/Urd4BGGFFZ ., pic.twitter.com/OddftdwKJ3 — Audrey Clark (@audreyfashion4) January 19, 2017

RELATED POSTS ON THE INQUISITR

Michael Jackson’s Heirs, Paris, Prince, And Blanket, Fight $700 Million Tax Bill

Paris Jackson Uses Grammy Stage To Protest Dakota Access Pipeline

Paris Jackson Shows Off Nipple Rings

Paris Jackson Insists She And Her Brothers Weren’t Spoiled As Children, Didn’t Know Her Mother Was Alive Until She Was 13-Years-Old

Now that she’s becoming more well-known for her own work, and not just as Michael Jackson’s daughter, it’s easy to wonder what her father would have thought of her career choice.

When he was alive, the King of Pop did answer questions about what he would say if his children ever decided to go into show business.

In a 1997 interview, Barbara Walters asked MJ how he would feel if Prince Michael Jackson, his only child at the time, became a performer.

Michael laughs at first before telling Walters that he would tell his child everything he could expect if he decided a career in entertainment was what he wanted.

“If you do go that way, expect this, expect that, expect this, expect that,” he said, tapping each of his fingers.

“You would lay it out,” Barbara continues.

“I’d lay it all out,” he adds.

He then says that if his child still wanted a showbiz career after the explanation of the dark side of it, he would give him his blessing and say, “Go and do it better than I did.”

While we don’t know for sure what Michael would have thought of Paris’ modeling career, we can be sure he’d be over the moon with how happy and healthy she’s been looking of late.

Paris, who has survived a suicide attempt, sexual assault, and a bout with addiction, looks like she’s thriving now as she enters adulthood.

“I was crazy. I was actually crazy. I was going through a lot of, like, teen angst. And I was also dealing with my depression and my anxiety without any help,” she told Rolling Stone magazine of the addiction that plagued her during her teenage years.

Despite the moves she’s been making in her career– the new modeling contract and an upcoming role in Lee Daniels’ Star— Paris confessed that she still lives with the grief of her father’s passing every day.

“They always say, ‘Time heals,'” she said in the interview. “But it really doesn’t. You just get used to it. I live life with the mentality of ‘OK, I lost the only thing that has ever been important to me.’ So going forward, anything bad that happens can’t be nearly as bad as what happened before. So I can handle it.”

Paris Jackson is going to the #GRAMMYs tonight & tomorrow Prince is celebrating his 20th birthday! Michael Jackson's babies are grown! ???????? pic.twitter.com/ZGg2BJzrqR — DartrisStone (@dartrisstone1) February 12, 2017

[Featured Images by Tim Whitby/Getty Images | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]