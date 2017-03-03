Javi Marroquin Thanks Fans For Support Amid Kailyn Lowry Abuse Drama

Javi Marroquin is currently caught in the midst of a messy battle with his ex-wife, Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, and earlier this week, she filed an order of protection from abuse against him.

While there doesn’t appear to be any evidence of abuse between Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry, aside from Lowry’s on-camera attack in 2013, the mother of two was granted a protection order from Marroquin just days after announcing she is pregnant with the baby of another man.

“She said it’s because I harassed her via text about all this divorce and guy stuff,” Javi Marroquin explained to Radar Online on March 2. “I signed a consent PFA, which means there’s no evidence of abuse. I just can’t contact her unless it’s in regards to Lincoln for a year.”

“Her and the world know I would never threaten or put my hands on her,” he continued. “As a man, I have my proof and will get out of it.”

A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Mar 2, 2017 at 3:06pm PST

Despite the shocking allegations against him, Javi Marroquin is staying positive and in a new post on Instagram, the reality star thanked his fans and followers for their ongoing support.

“This beautiful woman came all the way to Crossfit Dover just to meet me,” Javi Marroquin wrote with the photo above on March 2. “I always notice her uplifting tweets and comments on my pictures. Lizzy, thank you for being you and supporting us. I can’t say thank you to all of you, but your comments don’t go unnoticed.”

As fans will recall, Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry were involved in an on-camera dispute in 2013, which resulted in Lowry storming into their bedroom and violently pushing Marroquin. She also appeared to attempt to hit her then-husband. The incident was shocking to fans and many suspected that she may face charges due to her behavior. In the end, however, Marroquin chose to move forward without taking any action against her.

Years later, Javi Marroquin and his now-ex-wife got into another on-camera fight after Marroquin showed up to their former marital home only to find her spending time there with another man — just days after he returned home from his deployment in Qatar. Although the dispute did not turn physical, Javi Marroquin was not happy about what his wife was doing and didn’t want his son, Lincoln, 3, around the mystery man.

A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Feb 25, 2017 at 4:08pm PST

After her physical altercation with Javi Marroquin was filmed for the 2013 episode of Teen Mom 2, Lowry issued an apology to her then-husband and admitted to feeling humiliated by her aggressive behavior.

“I just want to publicly apologize in advance to my fans,” Lowry told Starcasm in 2013, before the episode aired, “and even though Javi and I have moved on from it, I want to say I’m sorry again to him and his family for letting my emotions get the best of me. I know how humiliating that is for them and I’m humiliated myself.”

Following the shocking turn of events, Javi Marroquin’s ex-wife sought counseling and learned that she was suffering from bipolar disorder. At the time, Lowry was not believed to have begun treating the disorder but noted that she would soon be taking medication to keep her behavior under control.

“My mom is bipolar and it turns out I am too,” Lowry announced.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry, Javi Marroquin and their family, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images]