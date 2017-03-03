Lin-Manuel Miranda says he’ll never host the Oscars, according to Vanity Fair. The 37-year-old composer describes hosting the Academy Awards ceremony as “the most thankless task in the world.”

Last weekend, Lin-Manuel Miranda had the chance to become the youngest EGOT winner of all time. But even before the Moana composer had been to the Oscars 2017 ceremony, he already knew for sure that he won’t be hosting the Oscars anytime soon.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s negative opinion about hosting the Oscars draws on a pretty legitimate explanation. Miranda blames the Oscars 2013 host Seth MacFarlane for his refusal to host the awards ceremony.

In a column for the Hollywood Reporter, Lin-Manuel Miranda explained that after seeing MacFarlane’s “We Saw Your Boobs” musical number, in which the host pointed out actresses who had shown off their nude breasts on screen, the composer told himself, “I will never put myself in his shoes.”

“You’re playing to a billion people at home, and you’re playing to anxious contestants in a room, and that’s an insanely hard thing to divide.”

#tech2s Lin-Manuel Miranda Says He Has No Need to Host the Oscars — By Kevin Winter/Getty…-CLICK-> https://t.co/fpZhfY2CMw pic.twitter.com/Q2gxzqEQeH — Tech2 (@tech2s) February 28, 2017

Saying that he has “a pretty healthy ego,” Lin-Manuel Miranda admits that he would rather be the guy who writes the opening tune for the Oscars than actually be the guy who delivers it in front of millions of people watching at home.

Despite this, Lin-Manuel Miranda admits that he has developed a lifetime obsession with the Oscars, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Although last Sunday was the first time Lin-Manuel Miranda has attended the prominent awards show, he admits that the Oscars has always felt to him like an “impossibly larger-than-life thing.”

At the Oscars 2017, Lin-Manuel Miranda was not only nominated for “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana in the Best Song category, but could have become the youngest EGOT winner if he nabbed the Oscar this year. Instead, “City Of Stars” from La La Land took out the award.

Me when Lin-Manuel Miranda got robbed. pic.twitter.com/25AKe0XDQ7 — carol îmwe (@carxlinv) February 27, 2017

Being an EGOT winner means winning all four major awards in a lifetime: Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. There have been only twelve people since 1962 who have won the EGOT status.

Lin-Manuel Miranda has won two Grammy Awards, three Tonys, and an Emmy throughout his career. The composer has yet to win an Oscar to complete his EGOT journey.

While Lin-Manuel Miranda admits watching Academy Awards ceremonies in his childhood always felt like a “family affair,” the Hamilton composer reveals that only in 1990 that he felt like he had a horse in the Oscars race for the first time, when he wanted The Little Mermaid to win Best Song and Best Score.

But it was probably Whoopi Goldberg winning an Oscar for her role in 1990’s Ghost that really resonated with Lin-Manuel Miranda and inspired him to do anything to be among Oscars nominees one day.

‘SNL’ host Lin-Manuel Miranda taunts Trump with ‘Never gonna be president’ dancehttps://t.co/2JZDZmTAb1 pic.twitter.com/1LwUH9SVQh — Mashable (@mashable) October 9, 2016

Lin-Manuel Miranda admits that Goldberg delivering her acceptance speech felt as if she “reached through the screen to talk to me.” The composer says he has aspired to be part of Hollywood ever since he can remember himself.

“Even my mother used to say, ‘Remember what Whoopi said.'”

Whoopi Goldberg with the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Ghost… https://t.co/QdpK7Je4sb #black #… pic.twitter.com/0ZZnWnQA4p — Black In The Days (@_blackinthedays) August 5, 2016

But Lin-Manuel Miranda admits that his opinion about Academy Awards has changed throughout all these years. The Moana composer says he no longer views the Oscars as “the summit of success,” but admits that the awards ceremony is still very special to him.

There is, however, one thing in particular that Lin-Manuel Miranda loves about the Oscars, and that’s the awards ceremony’s ability to inspire people and keep them pursuing their career, whether it’s acting, producing, composing or anything else.

“And through that exposure, people gain a greater appreciation of what the art of filmmaking brings to our culture.”

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]