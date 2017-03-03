After President Trump’s Speech, More Americans Think That Trump Is Presidential

President Trump certainly made his mark in his first presidential address informing the American people about the issues that truly matter to them such as immigration, education, crime, poverty, job creation, the economy, government spending, terrorism, homeland security and healthcare among many other important matters. As President Trump spoke with such eloquence, logic and passion, he did not attack anyone. In fact, many Americans were so impressed with this new side of Trump that they are now actually supporting him. Some reporters, such as Democratic CNN commentator Van Jones, were so inspired by his speech that they now see him as presidential.

Despite the reality that Trump’s speech was great, there was still a strong division in congress. The Republicans stood up and applauded as Trump spoke, but the democrats remained seated and did not applaud. Trump hopes to unify congress and wants all the parties to work together, despite their differences, to make America great again.

Even though Trump did not have political experience prior to his presidency, many Americans voted for him because he certainly had knowledge in the politics of business. After all, he is a billionaire who has created a financial empire as those Trump Towers have become a symbol of New York.

In his address, Trump gave examples of how the economy has already improved ever since he became president. He said that the stock market gained nearly three billion dollars since the election on November 8. Another victory for Trump, as outlined in his speech is that companies such as Ford, Fiat-Chrysler, General Motors, Sprint, Softbank, Lockhead, Intel, Walmart as well as many other business will put money into creating tens of thousands of jobs for Americans. The president also helped to lower the price of the F-35 jet fighter helping to save taxpayer money.

Despite Trump’s economic victories as president so far, he admits that plenty of work still needs to be done to improve the economy that he describes as the worst financial recovery in 65 years. He also said that in the last eight years the past administration has acquired more debt than in all other presidencies.

As he stated during his campaign and in his presidency, President Trump wants to get Americans back to work again. The statistics that he gave in his speech about unemployment are alarming. There are 94 million Americans that are unemployed. More than 43 million Americans are on food stamps. More than 20 percent of Americans in their prime working years are not working.

According to his address, President Trump believes in free trade, but he also believes in fair trade. Trump said that American companies are taxed at one of the highest rates in the world. Trump explained how unfairly other nations treat American as far as free trade is concerned.

“Currently when we ship products out of America, many countries make us pay very high tariffs and taxes – – but when foreign companies ship their products into America we charge them almost nothing,” Trump said in his speech.

When he met with members of the Harley-Davidson, the famous American company that makes the best motorcycles in the nation, they told Trump how hard it is for them to do businesses overseas. They said that another country taxed their motorcycles at 100 percent.

As we observe towns and cities throughout the United States, we can see how our infrastructure is completely falling apart. There are potholes in some of our streets, damaged bridges, and dilapidated tunnels among many other places of the transportation system that need to be repaired. Trump said that he would fix the disintegrating infrastructure in America. He said that America spent roughly six trillion dollars in the Middle East while our infrastructure was in need of repair. Trump said that with those six trillion dollars we could have rebuilt our country twice. Trump wants to approve legislation that produces $1 trillion dollars in order to revamp our infrastructure. He plans to use both public and private funds to help reconstruct America, and he wants to hire American workers to rebuild their country.

The brightest medical researchers are tirelessly working to find treatments and even possible cures for such debilitating diseases such as Parkinson’s, multiple sclerosis, muscular dystrophy and cystic fibrosis among many other diseases. Trump thinks that the tedious process of getting lifesaving drugs approved by the (FDA) Federal Drug Administration keeps too many patients away from the medical advances that could save or prolong their lives. He used the story of Megan Crowley, who was a guest at his presidential address, as an example of how a live saving drug can save a patient’s life. Trump said that Megan Crowley was diagnosed with Pompe Disease when she was just 15 months old. Even though the doctors told her dad that she would not live past the age of five, he did not give up hope. John, Megan’s dad, even created a company that developed a drug that saved Megan’s life. Today Megan is 20 years old and a sophomore at Notre Dame.

Trump plans to change the FDA regulations as well as other government agencies so that drugs are approved and administered more expediently to the patients who really need them. These drugs may help to improve a patient’s quality of life and alleviate their suffering. Some of these drugs may even lead to treatments that may cure rare diseases.

The highlight of Trump’s presidential speech was when he saluted Chief William Ryan Owens, who was a Navy Special Operator, who died while in a raid in Yemen last month. Carryn Owens, the widow of Chief William Ryan Owens, was truly moved as Trump saluted her husband who was a real American hero. While he praised Chief William Ryan Owens for his service to his country, you could see how much Trump loves America. Perhaps, the love for those who selflessly serve our country is more important than political experience.

“The challenges we face as a nation are great. But our people are even greater. And none are greater or braver than those who fight for America in uniform,” Trump said in his speech as a moving tribute to Chief William Ryan Owens and all those who serve.

After hearing and analyzing President Trump’s speech, do you think that he will make America great again?

