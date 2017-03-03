‘Avatar 2’ Movie Production Finally Begins, Ubisoft To Make ‘Avatar’ Game

Avatar movie fans will be glad to know that James Cameron and his team has finally started filming the upcoming Avatar 2. In the recent news, Ubisoft has also announced that they are finally bringing the world of Pandora in the gaming section.

Ever since the Terminator movie director brought his vision of a new world of showing humans and their respective blue color avatars, in the 2009 released epic sci-fi film, fans of Avatar are eagerly waiting for the sequel. In Nov. 2016, Exhibitor Relations confirmed that Avatar 2 is set to release on December 21, 2018. Now, after a lot of delay in the production, James Cameron’s Lightstorm Film has finally started the production of the most awaited film.

Back in 2010, Cameron revealed that the enormous success of Avatar made it possible for all of them to work on more stories that will deal with the lives of humans living in Pandora. The delay in the release of the film is because originally James and his other screenplay writers wanted to convert the film into a trilogy. But in due course of their writing period, they realized that they will be needing two extra films to convey the entire story.

According to the Titanic movie director, the upcoming four films in the Avatar franchise are completed on paper and even announced that they have started the production of Avatar 2 in January.

“Our volume is up and running, and everything is designed, and so we’re going full guns right now,” he said. “I feel like I’ve been let out of jail because I’ve been in the writing cave for the last two years. I’m actually enjoying life. I don’t enjoy writing. I wouldn’t wish writing on a dog.”

At the same time, Avatar’s lead star, Sam Worthington has also confirmed that the upcoming parts in the Avatar franchise are going to be better than the first one. During the promotional event of his new film, The Shack, Sam was asked about Avatar 2, and he said that the upcoming films will be nothing like fans have ever seen but at the same time, the story will revolve around their family.

“Jake will still have that essence of a kid seeing the world for the first time, but he’s been living in the world for a while now, so what’s this world he’s seeing now for the first time? The film will explore that within this family dynamic,” he added.

In other news, James Cameron has announced that he is going to partner with Ubisoft to create a big-budget video game set on Pandora. The French multinational video gaming publisher is famous for creating James Cameron’s Avatar: The Game. Set in 2152, two years before the events of the film, Avatar: The Game starts with a new signals specialists, named Able Ryder, who arrives at Pandora. The game is currently available on PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and other major platforms.

The first game in the series had a slow sales start but eventually, it performed ahead of expectations and went on to sell more than 2.7 million units across all the aforementioned platforms.

So far, very little is known about the new game in the series. But given the advancement in technologies and James Cameron’s vision for the characters of Pandora, it would be interesting to see what the new Avatar game will give to the gamers.

James Cameron has not yet revealed the release date of Avatar 2 but based on the quality of earlier films, it looks like the film will not hit the theaters before next year Christmas. Are you excited for Avatar 2 and the upcoming game by Ubisoft? Tell us your views in the comments.

[Featured Image by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images]